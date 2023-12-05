‘Mastermind’ of pawnshop heist passes Bar exams, now a certified lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Among the 3,812 examinees who passed the recent Bar Examinations, one name on the list belongs to the man who was accused of being the mastermind of a daring pawnshop robbery in Cebu City on November 25, 2023.

The Supreme court released the results of the 2023 Bar Examinations on Tuesday, December 5.

And among the passers is Jigger Geverola, who was put behind bars for his alleged involvement in a robbery done by armed men in broad daylight along the Colon Street.

Geverola is a resident of Barangay Gutlang, Argao town, southern Cebu and reportedly works as an employee of a Cebu City councilor.

Operatives raided Geverola’s house on November 28 after his name was implicated in the extra-judicial confession of two persons who were previously arrested for the robbery.

It can be recalled that an ordinary day along the busy streets of downtown Cebu was disturbed by four men armed with various firearms who looted a pawnshop and jewelry store.

Despite the robbery only lasting for around 2 minutes, the suspects nearly wiped out the displayed products in the store.

After a relentless follow-up operation, a total of five persons were nabbed by authorities.

The arrested persons were identified Norman Lopez Manuel, Marcelyn Sonar, Dan Carlos Geverola Flores, Jordan Ramos Baquinao, and Jerum Cambarijan.

After their arrest in Sibonga town while they were allegedly trying to hide the get-away vehicle, Flores and Baquinao told police that the former’s uncle, Geverola, was the mastermind behind it all.

The 6 arrested persons are accused of being members of an organized robbery group that is a remnant of the Paroling crime group, which used to deal with illegal drugs and other illegal activities before it was dismantled in 2017.

Geverola, who completed his law studies in 2020, reportedly took the recent bar examinations hoping to be a licensed lawyer.



He also had an extensive history of going against the law, according to police.

In 2001, he faced murder and arson charges for allegedly burning a bus. He was apprehended in 2004.

Geverola was also once described as an official of the Communist in Central Visayas Regional Party Committee.

However, he allegedly decided to turn his life around and completed his law studies in the year 2020.

While he was waiting for the results of the bar exam, he was brought to the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Station (CCPO) where he was detained for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

