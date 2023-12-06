‘Mastermind’ of pawnshop robbery: Hopeful to start new chapter practicing law but ...

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The alleged mastermind of the pawnshop robbery in downtown Cebu City is optimistic about starting a new chapter in his life after passing the 2023 Bar exams.

Jigger Geverola was among the 3,812 examinees who passed the recent Bar examinations as announced by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Oathtaking of alleged mastermind will be delayed

However, Geverola, the alleged mastermind of the pawnshop heist, might face a possible delay in taking his Lawyer Oath and signing the Roll of Attorneys.

This was according to Lawyer Michael Francis Hubahib, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter.

Huhabib told reporters that in order to become a certified lawyer, every individual must prove his intellectual and moral capabilities.

After proving intellect by passing the bar exam, individuals must then secure a clearance from the Office of the Bar Confidant in order to participate in the oath-taking and signing of the Roll of attorneys.

Why clearance will be put on hold

Hubabib said that in Geverola’s case, it would be another challenge for him to receive a clearance because of his pending robbery case.

Hubabhid was referring to the Robbery in Band case filed by the Cebu City Police Office against Geverola and his alleged cohorts on December 1.

He added that Geverola might only get the clearance once his pending case had been dismissed and he would be able to prove this to the Supreme Court.

“If a person has pending case, then medyo maput on hold ang iyang clearance… in order for him to be able to sign the roll of attorneys and to take his oath, kailangan niya ma-prove nga katong mga kasoha, naresolba na, naa nay resolution sa korte, ug nadismiss na siya,” said Hubabib.

(If a person has a pending case, then it seems his clearance will be put on hold…in order for him to be able to sign the roll of attorneys and to take his oath, he would need to prove that the case has been resolved…in order for him to be able to sign the roll of attorneys and to take his oath, he just would need to prove that the case has been resolved, there is a resolution in court and that this has been dismissed.)

‘Mastermind’ detained when he learned of good news

Meanwhile, Geverola was detained at the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) when he learned of the news that he passed.

Geverola was arrested on November 28, a week before the long-awaited results were released to the public.

Police raided his home in Argao, southern Cebu, and arrested Geverola after his name was implicated in the extra-judicial confessions of his nephew and another suspect.

After his alleged accomplices gave up his name, Geverola was accused of being the mastermind behind the armed robbery along Colon street on November 25, 2023.

‘Mastermind’ has mixed emotions

With the release of the Bar exam results, Geverola expressed his happiness in finally passing the examinations after taking the test twice.

‘”Actually mixed emotion or ambivalent. Nalipay kay nakapasar, nalampos na gyud atong paningkamot. Pero tungod sa sitwason, sa nahitabo nato nga pagsulay, murag makaguol. Pero at the end of the day, magpasalamat gihapon ko sa tanan nag-ampo ug nitabang,” Geverola told reporters on Wednesday, December 6.

(Actuallym I had mixed emotions or ambivalent emotions. I am happy that I passed, that I was successful amid my hard work. But due to my situation, on what happened to us, the challenge that we are facing, it seemed really sad. But at the end of the day I still will thank all who have prayed for me and helped me.)

Reminder from God

A high-spirited Geverola said that he believed that his predicament of landing in jail once was again a reminder from God.

“Based sa nahitabo nako karon, murag ang purpose gyud sa Ginoo nga pahinumdoman ko sa akong gisaad nga kung makapasar ko, akong gamiton sa pagpanaglagad ngadto sa Ginoo ug sa manginahanglan,” he said.

(Based on what happened to me now, it seems that the purpose of the Lord is to remind me on what I promised that if I can pass the exams, I will use this to serve the Lord and to those who would need my help.)

He also shared that his first clients would be the individuals he met inside the holding cell.

‘Mastermind’ passed Bar exams but …

However, before he can begin to practice law, Geverola needs to take the Lawyer Oath and sign the Roll of Attorneys on December 22.

He said that he was excited to take the oath which would be the fruit of his long hours of reading and studying in a review center before taking the exam.

After taking the oath, Geverola plans to stay in his job working as an employee of a Cebu Provincial Board member.

“Diha magsugod ang laing chapter sa akong kinabuhi kay colorful tawn kay ni… Naa pa jud gihapon ang hustisya alang kanatong tanan,” added Geverola.

(That is where my new chapter in my life will start because my life is really very colorful…Justice is still there for all of us.)

Robbery in band case filed

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confirmed that charges of robbery in band have been filed against Geverola on Friday, December 1.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO deputy director for operations, said that they also filed the appropriate charges against three of his alleged accomplices identified as Dan Carlos Geverola Flores, Jordan Ramos Baquinao, and Jerum Cambarijan.

