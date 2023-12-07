Phivolcs: 1,250 aftershocks recorded Thursday after 6.8 magnitude Surigao quake

By: Faith Agrosino December 07,2023 - 11:43 AM

phivolcs

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists recorded 1,250 aftershocks  on Thursday following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the area off Cagwait town in Surigao del Sur last December 4.

Citing a previous report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), this number exceeds Wednesday’s tally of 887 by more than 300 higher.

According to the agency’s 6 a.m. report, the strength of the 1,250 aftershocks ranges from 1.4 to 5.8 magnitude.

Earlier, Phivolcs said that the 6.8 magnitude quake struck 63 kilometers off east-southeast of Cagwait on Monday morning with a shallow depth of focus of one kilometer.

Before this earthquake, a magnitude 7.4 tremor, which so far killed three people and injured 48 others, hit waters off Surigao del Sur’s Hinatuan town last December 2.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: The series of earthquakes in Mindanao, and why Cebu can feel the tremors

TAGS: earthquake, Surigao del Sur
