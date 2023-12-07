Toledo-Xignex Trojans are PCAP Season 3 southern division champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans etched a historic feat as the first Cebu-based professional chess team to become southern division champions in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Season 3 SGM Wesley So Cup.

This was after, the Trojans narrowly defeated the former PCAP champions Iloilo Kisela Knights, 10.5-10.5, 13.5-7.5 (2-1) in a thrilling Armageddon tie-breaker of their two-set southern division finals match on Wednesday evening, December 6, 2023.

Toledo-Xignex Trojans vs Pasig King Pirates in finals

On top of winning the southern division title, the Trojans are also the first Cebu-based team to march in the national finals where they will face the Pasig City King Pirates after the latter edged the San Juan Predators in the northern division finals.

“Big congratulations, team! Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off,” said Toledo-Xignex playing team manager, Lawyer Jeah Jean Gacang.

“Thank you for giving your best shot and for never giving up. Together as a united team, you’ve not only secured victory but also made history. On to the grand finals, let’s keep that winning spirit alive.”

Armageddon tie-breaker

Before tasting the sweet victory, the Trojans had to fight tooth and nail against the Kisela Knights before beating the latter in an Armageddon tie-breaker.

In the first set, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia and International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap were the only consistent Trojans to win their blitz and rapid-round matches. They defeated Fiona Geweeneth Guirhem and Rolly Parondo Jr., respectively, while the rest including Grand Master (GM) Richard Bitoon struggled, resulting in the 10.5-10.5 draw in the first set.

In the second set, Toledo City dominated the blitz round, 6.5-0.5, and had a draw in the rapid round, 7-7, to beat Iloilo, 13.5-7.5, forcing the Armageddon tie-breaker.

Toledo-Xignex Trojans tie-breaker

The Trojans then won the tie-breaker 2-1. The rest of the team was composed of IM Rico Mascarinas, FM David Elorta, National Master Edmundo Gatus, Ronald Ganzon, Allan Pason, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Christopher Tubalado.

The national finals is on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 7:20 p.m., which will be live-streamed on the PCAP Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Iloilo and San Juan battle for third at 7:00 p.m.

