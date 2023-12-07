Gratitude, Togetherness, and Dazzling Lights: Solea Mactan Cebu Resort’s Unforgettable Christmas Extravaganza

On December 4, Solea Mactan Cebu kicked off the holiday season in style with the grand lighting of its magnificent “Tree of Hope”.

With their gratitude, togetherness, and dazzling hearts, they create an experience that you won’t want to miss.

A Christmas tree decked out with sparkly lights, shining ornaments, and glittering stars. It’s truly the centerpiece of Solea’s beacon of hope. The stars on the tree were lovingly crafted by the talented Cordova detainees, adding a special touch of community spirit to the festive celebrations.

The celebration was made even more memorable with the presence of Mayor Cesar E. Suan from the Municipality of Cordova, Joana Flor Abangan, Director of Operations at Solea Hotels and Resorts, and the CEO, Christopher Gothong himself.

“Tonight, we will light our tree of hope. This reminds us that despite the tough three years, there is still a better day to come,” Ms. Abangan said.

Solea doesn’t only give back to its guests but also to its community. Mayor Suan shared how grateful he is for Solea and for CEO Cristopher Gothong for lending support in putting up a Christmas tree in the plaza of Cordova. Truly an opportunity to let the people witness the beautiful Cordova.

The event also included a thanksgiving party for all of Solea Mactan Resort’s stakeholders. Ms. Abangan highlighted in her speech how grateful Solea Mactan Resort is to the people for its support and reason for its continuous success.

Solea Mactan Cebu Resort continues to impress year after year. From amazing facilities to delicious food and top-notch comfort, they never disappoint. Ms. Abangan even shared some exciting upcoming happenings that we can all look forward to in the coming year. Ready to elevate everyone’s experience!

It’s no wonder why Solea Mactan Cebu Resort is the resort of choice. With their gratitude, togetherness, and dazzling hearts, they create an experience that you won’t want to miss. So book your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable time at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort!

ADVERTORIAL