CDN Digital editor chosen as Elevate Scholar by INMA, Google News Initiative

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the awards won by CDN Digital early this year at the 10th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA), the media company achieved another significant feat, with one of its editors being named an Elevate Scholar by the International News Media Association (INMA).

Brian Mikhael J. Ochoa, one of the senior copy editors of CDN Digital, has been selected as one of the Elevate Scholars by INMA, which is in collaboration with the Google News Initiative.

“Learning at my age is truly thrilling; it’s never too late to embrace new knowledge and grow,” Ochoa said.

This recognition comes as part of the global initiative to nurture and support emerging talents in the media industry.

The announcement was made following the selection of 50 media professionals worldwide for the Elevate Scholarships, as detailed in the INMA press release.

Rick Gabuya, the managing editor for CDN Digital, expressed his pride in Ochoa’s accomplishment.

“The whole CDN Digital team congratulates Brian for this incredible feat. Truly a source of immense pride and inspiration for every Siloy and a testament to CDN’s unyielding quest for excellence in the ever-evolving and challenging world of journalism,” he adds.

Abel Ulanday, editor-in-chief of INQUIRER.net, also congratulated Ochoa.

“Congratulations, Brian, for your selection as one of the recipients of INMA and Google News Initiative’s Elevate Scholarship awards… This is a significant step towards your gaining more skills and insight into the media industry which will be crucial when you take on a bigger role in Cebu Daily News Digital under INQUIRER.net.”

Imelda Alcantara, chief operating officer for Inquirer Interactive, extended her congratulations to Ochoa, saying this comes at a perfect time as he is set to take on a new role in CDN Digital.

“I am very confident that the exposure to the INMA international community, the learnings from the master classes and most importantly, the networking with fellow scholars will benefit Brian greatly and sharpen his digital journalism skills. This is also the second time for INQUIRER.net to be chosen by both INMA and Google News Initiative to receive the scholarship, the first being Ralph Gurango, Social Media Head, so this recognition makes us very proud,” she adds.

Ochoa’s selection as an Elevate Scholar highlights the dedication and caliber of talent within CDN Digital.

This recognition not only honors Ochoa individually but also underscores CDN Digital’s commitment to delivering high-quality journalism amid the dynamic landscape of the media industry.

As CDN Digital continues to evolve and embrace innovation in the digital realm, Brian Ochoa’s achievement stands as a beacon of excellence, resonating within the CDN Digital team and the broader community of journalists.

