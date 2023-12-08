Marcos to Filipinos: Be inspired by Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | December 08,2023 - 12:38 PM

Marcos to Filipinos: Be inspired by Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary

AFP AND STOCK PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are encouraged to be inspired from the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary so that they could “overcome limitations”, practice generosity and kindness.

This was the message of President  Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, December 8 as the country celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

READ: Marcos says he ‘ran out of steam’ after US trip

“During these challenging times for our country, let us draw inspiration from the narrative of the Immaculate Conception as we overcome our limitations and draw on our strengths to see the world with grateful hearts and explore the deep meaning of our purpose in life,” Marcos said in a statement.

“May this auspicious occasion allow us to fortify our Christian faith and inspire our fellow faithful to share our blessings to the poor and marginalized as a way of perpetuating peace, generosity, and kindness around us,” he added.

READ: Immaculate Conception: What is it and why is it important for Filipinos?

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday observed annually on the 8th of December.

The observance of the feast began with a Papal encyclical by Pope Pius IX when he formally defined the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, Ineffabilis Deus, on December 8, 1854.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.