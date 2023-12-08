Marcos to Filipinos: Be inspired by Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are encouraged to be inspired from the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary so that they could “overcome limitations”, practice generosity and kindness.

This was the message of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, December 8 as the country celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

“During these challenging times for our country, let us draw inspiration from the narrative of the Immaculate Conception as we overcome our limitations and draw on our strengths to see the world with grateful hearts and explore the deep meaning of our purpose in life,” Marcos said in a statement.

“May this auspicious occasion allow us to fortify our Christian faith and inspire our fellow faithful to share our blessings to the poor and marginalized as a way of perpetuating peace, generosity, and kindness around us,” he added.

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday observed annually on the 8th of December.

The observance of the feast began with a Papal encyclical by Pope Pius IX when he formally defined the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, Ineffabilis Deus, on December 8, 1854.

