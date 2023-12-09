PRO-7 releases safety tips against bomb threats

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the recent bombing incident at a university in Marawi City, law enforcement agencies in Central Visayas are urging the public to remain vigilant against potential bomb threats.

In a Facebook post, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) also shared tips on what needs to be done in the event of a bomb threat.

According to PRO-7, civilians must exercise caution and should refrain from approaching and touching suspicious items.

“For your safety, report to the authorities immediately in case of any suspicious activities,” it said.

Last December 3, at least four persons were reported dead while 50 others were wounded when a bomb exploded at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City during a morning Catholic Mass.

Fragments of a 16-mm mortar were recovered at the scene, according to the police.

