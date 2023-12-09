American jailed for causing trouble during ‘Pasko sa Naga’ launch

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- An American national landed in jail for causing trouble Friday night, December 8, during the opening program of “Pasko sa Naga” in Naga City, Cebu.

The suspect, who was identified as Sergio Corbalan, 52, allegedly threw stones at a spectator before punching him on his left shoulder, Naga City police said in its report.

Corbalan is temporarily residing in Barangay Tunghaan in Minglanilla town.

According to the police report, Corbalan was drunk while he was at the Naga City plaza to witness the official launch of “Pasko sa Naga.”

Without apparent reason, he allegedly threw stones at Julius Reuyan Salidaga, 36, and his sister, Andrea, 28. Both are from Barangay Ilaya in San Fernando town.

After that, Corbalan alleged punched Julius, hitting him on his left shoulder.

Policemen who secured the celebration immediately responded and arrested Corbalan. They brought the American national to the hospital for a liquor test before they brought him to the police station.

Naga City police said complaints for alarm and scandal and slight physical injury may be filed against the foreign national.

