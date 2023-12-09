Cesafi sanctions 4 players, 3 referees for high school semis melee

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cesafi dropped the hammer on four players and three referees due to the melee that marred the semifinal game between the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The on court fracas happened on Thursday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cesafi technical committee released the verdict based on the outcome of their investigation on Saturday, December 9, 2023, just hours before the 12:30 pm tip-off of SHS-AdC and UCLM’s do-or-die game.

The Cesafi technical committee headed by Atty. Boyet Velez suspended three UCLM players namely Revo Lao, John Alwyn Sala, and Dave Anthony Iburan, and SHS-AdC’s Nikolas Felipe Yu for their alleged involvement in the melee that broke out at the 2:03 mark of the fourth quarter.

UCLM beat the Magis Eagles, 55-52 in that game to force today’s do-or-die game.

The incident started when Lao fouled SHS-AdC’s Alden Cainglet hard while being airborne, driving to the basket for a breakaway layup. That caused Cainglet to land hard on the floor which took him a while to get up and recover.

Initially, Lao only received an unsportsmanlike foul from the referees officiating the game, but the Cesafi elevated it to a two-game suspension including their do-or-die game today and a P10,000 fine with four-hour community service.

Sala and Iburan who left UCLM’s bench to join the scuffle were also suspended for the rest of the Cesafi Season 23 and must pay P10,000, plus a four-hour community service each.

Besides the three UCLM players, Yu was also suspended for two games and fined P10,000. He was also required do render a four-hour community service after he was seen throwing a “closed fist” punch to Sala who was choking him.

Yu was thrown out of the game immediately after the scuffle.

Cainglet’s father, former professional cager Alex Cainglet was barred from watching the games in the Lower Box and stage area but he can watch from the Upper Box section. The elder Cainglet allegedly tried to enter the basketball court to confront Lao according to Cesafi.

On top of that, the three referees officiating the game were also suspended for their ‘failure’ to prevent the players from both sides from entering the court and participating in the fracas.

