Lapu-Lapu City logs 69 HIV cases from Jan. to Aug. 2023

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (LLCHO) has recorded 69 cases of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) for the first eight months or from January to August this year.

This was confirmed by Dr. Neil Victor Pajugot, medical officer III of LLCHO.

However, Pajugot said they saw a drop in the number of cases this year as compared to the 117 cases that they recorded from January to November 2022.

Pajugot said this was due to programs that they implemented to prevent the spread of the disease. These include the conduct of awareness campaigns, community outreach programs and free HIV testing.

They even allow Oponganons, who come to them for help, to bring home the testing kits so that they could have themselves tested in the privacy of their respective homes.

However, they are required to report the outcome of their test to the CHO for proper intervention, Pajugot said.

Those who will test positive will be made to immediately start treatment.

In addition, they also provide free condoms and lubricants to their clients as a means to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Pajugot, sexual transmission remains to be the number one mode in transmitting HIV. This was followed by the sharing of needles in drug use.

On Friday evening, Dec. 8, the Lapu-Lapu City government joined the celebration of World Aids Day through a candle-lighting activity that was led by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, and Councilor Annabeth Cuizon.

Participants, who wore red T-shirts, gathered at the City Hall grounds and formed a human ribbon, which was the symbol of the celebration.

Cuizon said that aside from commemorating World Aids Day, they also remembered those who died while fighting the disease.

