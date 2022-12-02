Central Visayas records over 700 HIV/AIDS cases as of Sept.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — During the first nine months of this year, health officials in Central Visayas recorded over 700 cases of the human immunodeficiency virus-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health here (DOH-7), released on Dec. 1, they registered 745 cases of HIV/AIDS in the region.

Most of the newly recorded HIV/AIDs patients in Central Visayas came from Cebu, at 637. The figures include those from the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu. Cebu was followed by Bohol with 24 cases.

For September alone, DOH-7 reported 75 cases in the region, of which 67 came from Cebu.

The regional health office also recorded 30 mortalities related to HIV/AIDS in September, bringing the toll to 134 since January 2022.

Most patients afflicted with the virus are males, the same DOH-7 report showed.

Most HIV/AIDS cases in Central Visayas are caused by males having sex with males only. Next was males having sex with males and females, male-female sex, and males who inject drugs.

DOH-7 also said at least 22 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS between January and September.

On Dec. 1, the country, as well as other countries, observed Worlds AIDS Day.

The country’s HIV epidemic, which began with a few cases in 1984, had been declared a national emergency since 2017 due to the rapid rise in infections.

Since 1984, the DOH has recorded more than 96,000 cases but it said the number could be higher due to low testing coverage.

For Central Visayas, DOH-7 registered a total of 8,661 cases of HIV/AIDS since 1984.

HIV is a type of virus that attacks the immune system. If left untreated, it will lead to AIDS. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

