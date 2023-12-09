Magis Eagles survive UCLM in do-or-die semifinals, barge into Cesafi high school finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, survived a grueling semifinals duel against the equally-determined University of Cebu (UCLM) Webmasters, 62-51, in their do-or-die game in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Saturday, December 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles avenged their Thursday defeat against the Webmasters, 52-55, to book a ticket to the Cesafi high school finals against their old rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, on Monday, December 11.

This will be the Magis Eagles and Baby Green Lancers‘ first time to forge a Best-of-Three finals showdown since 2017 where the latter won the title.

After jeopardizing their twice-to-beat perk last Thursday against the Webmasters, the Magis Eagles regrouped and learned their lessons.

They had a 23-12 sizzling start, but the Webmasters’ never-say-die spirit came into play, cutting the lead to just one, 30-31, in the second period, and headed into halftime with a four-point deficit, 30-34.

However, the Magis Eagles started the second half with a quick 5-0 scoring blitz to grab a nine-point cushion, 39-30.

They went on to build a double-digit lead, 40-30, but UCLM responded with a 9-0 run cutting the deficit to two, 41-39, as both teams headed into the final period with a close game, 47-43, in favor of the Magis Eagles.

In the final period, Alden Cainglet led the Magis Eagles in their last push after scoring seven of his 23 total points.

The Magis Eagles brought their lead back to 10, 58-48, with 2:27 remaining. They managed to stretch their lead to 12, 60-48, in the endgame after a putback from RJ Dacalos, to seal their finals-clinching victory.

Dacalos finished with 15 points, while Jelo Mar Rota added 10 points. Team captain Jared Bahay had an off game, only scoring eight points.

Arnold Minoza spoiled his 19-point outing for the UCLM Webmasters, so as Geo Rey Lumagod’s 14 markers as they will try to secure a third place finish this season on Sunday, December 10, against the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, at the same venue.

The Webmasters played without one of their top scorers Revo Lao along with teammates John Alwyn Sala, and Dave Anthony Iburan after they were suspended by the Cesafi technical committee for their involvement in Thursday’s melee.

Also, the Magis Eagles’ Nikolas Yu was suspended for his involvement in the incident, and the three referees officiating during that game.

RELATED STORIES

Magis Eagles snap UCLM’s seven game winning streak in Cesafi HS hoop wars

Magis Eagles secure semifinals slot, hope to earn twice-to-beat advantage

Jared Bahay relishes final year at Sacred Heart and Cesafi

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP