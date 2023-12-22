Red tide alert up for Visayas, Mindanao areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has reported that shellfish from certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao continue to exhibit the presence of paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), commonly known as toxic red tide.

The agency identified shellfish and acetes (alamang) from the following locations as containing toxins beyond their regulatory limits:

Coastal waters of Pontevedra in Capiz

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

The BFAR advised the public against harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming shellfish from these areas.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes [species] or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are not safe for human consumption,” the BFAR stated in its advisory on Thursday.

According to the agency’s website, consuming shellfish contaminated with PSP can lead to gastrointestinal and neurological illnesses in humans.

However, the BFAR clarified that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat if they are fresh and thoroughly washed and their internal organs, like gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.

In a follow-up to their previous advisory on Monday, the BFAR announced that the waters of Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz, and Mambuquiao and Camanci in Batan, Aklan), Roxas City in Capiz, and Gigantes Islands in Carles, Iloilo, are now clear of toxic red tide.

RELATED STORIES

Red tide alert up in Madridejos; Consumers, fisherfolk warned

BFAR: Red tide warning in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP