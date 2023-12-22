Red tide alert up for Visayas, Mindanao areas
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has reported that shellfish from certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao continue to exhibit the presence of paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), commonly known as toxic red tide.
The agency identified shellfish and acetes (alamang) from the following locations as containing toxins beyond their regulatory limits:
- Coastal waters of Pontevedra in Capiz
- Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
- Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
- Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur
- Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte
The BFAR advised the public against harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming shellfish from these areas.
“All types of shellfish and Acetes [species] or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are not safe for human consumption,” the BFAR stated in its advisory on Thursday.
According to the agency’s website, consuming shellfish contaminated with PSP can lead to gastrointestinal and neurological illnesses in humans.
However, the BFAR clarified that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat if they are fresh and thoroughly washed and their internal organs, like gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.
In a follow-up to their previous advisory on Monday, the BFAR announced that the waters of Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz, and Mambuquiao and Camanci in Batan, Aklan), Roxas City in Capiz, and Gigantes Islands in Carles, Iloilo, are now clear of toxic red tide.
RELATED STORIES
Red tide alert up in Madridejos; Consumers, fisherfolk warned
BFAR: Red tide warning in parts of Visayas, Mindanao
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.