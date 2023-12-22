Shabu worth P20.4M seized in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 3 kilos of suspected shabu worth P20.4 million was confiscated during a buy-bust operation today, December 22, in Lapu-Lapu City.

The operation was conducted against a man, whom police considered a high-value individual in their watchlist of drug personalities.

READ: Sniffing shabu in Cebu city hall building: Man caught, lands in jail

Shabu seized worth P20.4 million

The arrested suspect was identified as Jerome Miral Abanto, who was handcuffed after the illegal drug transaction in Purok Kalabasa in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, was completed.

Confiscated from the suspect were a backpack, 2 pieces of Chinese tea bag where the 3 kilos of illegal drugs were hidden, two bundles of wads of paper with one genuine P1,000 bill used as boodle marked money, a cellular phone, P500 cash, a sling bag, paper bag, and .45 caliber pistol and a magazine.

The illegal drugs confiscated from the suspect have a market value of around P20.4 million.

READ: Shabu: Two women, including a mother of 3, caught with P6.9M shabu in Cebu City

High-value suspect

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, said that Abanto could dispose of 1 kilogram of illegal drugs per week.

He said that the suspect had allegedly a financier from Manila, while they allegedly sourced their supply from a jail facility.

“Ato ni siyang gisubay for four months, una siya nato nadakpan,” Torres said.

(We monitored hims for four months, before we arrested him.)

READ: Shabu worth P10.2M seized from Lapu-Lapu City HVI

Successful operation commended

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who also went to the crime scene, commended another successful drug operation of the police.

He also warned other drug personalities to no longer attempt to do their illegal drug trade activities in the city because the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) had been very active in monitoring and apprehending them.

“Labi na sa mga naghimo ining ginadiling drugas, ato silang gipahibawo nga way luna ang ginadiling drugas dinhi sa siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

(Especially those who make illegal drugs, we sent notice to them that illegal drugs do not have a space here in Lapu-Lapu City.)

ALSO READ: 4 drug suspects yield shabu worth P23.8M in Cavite

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP