FACES OF CEBU: Kent Ivo Salarda, Cesafi Men’s Basketball MVP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In every ball game, there is always that one player who exudes excellence.

Whether it’s through remarkable skill, unwavering dedication, or a combination of both, these players not only stand out individually but also elevate the entire team’s performance.

Cesafi MVP Salarda

Meet Kent Ivo O. Salarda, a 21-year-old basketball phenom from the champion team UV Green Lancers, who was hailed as the Most Valuable Player of the recently concluded Cesafi Men’s Basketball tournament.

“Siyempre, na happy ko kay wala ko nagexpect nga ako ang mahatagan og MVP award. Proud ko sa akong self kay sa akong pagpaningkamot, nakuha nako ang award.”

(Of course, I am happy because I was not expecting that I will be given the MVP award. I am proud of my self because through my hard work I got the award.)

Start of Salarda’s basketball journey

Ivo started his basketball odyssey at the age of 17 in Valencia, Bukidnon where he first emerged onto the court under his first coach Raymon Mercader.

Back then, his training sessions unfolded on the canvas of an open court, compelling them to navigate the game under the relentless gaze of the sun.

Facing adversity head-on, Ivo was one of the players who is undeterred by injuries or even the grip of fever to forge not just physical prowess but a steely “mental toughness.”

PSL stint

“Lisod kayo sa amo sa una [kay] open court mi [mag]practice; init kaayo. Buntag [hangtod] hapon mi magpractice. Bisan [og] mahilantan ko or mainjury ko, mopractice japon ko kay gitudloan ko niya og mental toughness,” Ivo said.

(It was difficult at first [because] we practiced at an open court; it was so hot. We practiced from morning [until] afternoon. Even if I have fever or I am injured, I will still practice because I was taught mental toughness by him.)

In the dynamic basketball scene of 2022, Ivo made waves in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U in Cebu City, proudly representing the Bukidnon Cowboys.

His standout performance not only secured points for his team but also earned him the well-deserved title of Season MVP during the Mindanao leg.

Invited to play for UV

Ivo’s basketball prowess echoed beyond the court, catching the discerning eye of none other than Coach Gary Cortes, the revered strategist behind the UV Lancers.

“Happy [ko] kay nindot kaayo ang environment sa UV unya sa akong teammates kay giwelcome ko nila og wala jud sila nagbully nako,” Ivo said.

(I am happy because the environment in UV is great, and my teammates welcomed me and they did not bully me.)

According to Ivo, when Coach Gary extended the invitation to join the Lancers, there was no hesitation on his part.

In his mind, UV Green Lancers had always been synonymous with being the “Number 1” team in Cebu.

Cebu a stepping stone for his basketball career

“Ang UV man gud og sa Cebu maghisgot og basket[ball], UV jud ang number 1 mo come up sa mind sa mga tao og nindot og systema ang ilang gipadagan,” he noted.

(If you talk about UV and Cebu and basketball, UV is the number 1 team to come up in the mind of the public and their system they are using is really good.)

Ivo, despite being born and raised from Cawayan Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, said that playing in Cebu had always been his long-standing personal aspiration.

He considered Cebu a crucial stepping stone in his burgeoning career.

Vibrant Cebu basketball community

Ivo believed that the vibrant basketball community in Cebu would not only challenge him to elevate his game but also provide a platform to showcase his skills and passion for the sport.

“Ari nako nakita akong kugalingon sa pagdula og basket[ball]. Nindot pud ang environment sa Cebu. Besides Manila, ang Cebu sunod mo come up sa mind if mohisgot og basket[ball],” Ivo said.

(I saw myself playing basket [ball] here. The environment in Cebu is good. Besides Manila, Cebu is next to come up in mind if we talk about basket [ball].)

Playing under the guidance of Coach Gary, Ivo describes him as a “father figure.”

Coach Gary’s mentorship

He said that Coach Gary’s mentorship extended beyond the basketball court, providing them not only the skills needed for success on the court but also imparting valuable wisdom for navigating everyday life.

“Dako kaayo ko pasalamat sa iya kay isa kos natudloan nya. Ginaencourage ko niya og ginahatagan og kompyansa everytime magpractice mi,” Ivo said.

(I am so grateful to him because I am one of those who was taught by him. He encouraged me and he gave me confidence everytime that we practice.)

Ivo said that Coach Gary is never the perfectionist-type of mentor as he always prefer reminding the players to be chill and remain composed.

“Dili siya [mo] pressure so maenjoy ra gyud namo ang dula. Dili sad siya perfectionist, e-improve ra niya among kulang individually,” he said.

(He does not pressure us so we can enjoy the game. He is also not a perfectionist, he will just improve what you lack individually.)

Secret sauce to Salarda’s success

Ivo passionately credits Coach Gary’s mentorship as the secret sauce behind their triumphant journey to the championship in Season 23 of the Cesafi Men’s Basketball Game.

With this, Ivo shared a valuable insight to those budding players, “Una jud sa tanan ang pagdisiplina sa kaugalingon kay diha jud una ma-improve atong kaugalingon ug mosunod nana dayon ang pagsaka sa imo duwa. Ampo lang ug paningkamot ug dapat dili magsalig sa practice, magextra gyud.”

(First of all, disipline the self because that is the first that you improve, our selves and our game will improve and it will follow. Prayers and hard work and you should not just rely on practice, you should do extra (work).)

As we wrap up Ivo’s basketball saga, his story resonates as a testament to the power of passion, discipline, and commitment.

From the courts of Cebu to the championship glory with the UV Green Lancers, Ivo’s story inspires aspiring players to dream big, work hard, and embrace the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Let the echoes of his success motivate those daring to chase dreams on and off the court.

