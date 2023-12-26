2 brothers die after being trapped in Sibonga fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Two brothers died in a fire incident in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at around 2:20 a.m.

The victims were identified as Kyle Dominic Geronimo, 25 years old, and his older brother, Fernando Geronimo, 26 years old.

According to SFO1 Japeth Alegrado, fire investigator of Sibonga Fire Station, the house was owned by the victims’ aunt, Minerva Burgos, 51 years old.

He added that the fire started in the victims’ room.

Alegrado said that the two brothers were trapped inside the room since it was locked, and they could no longer get out.

“Nagsugod sa ilang kwarto, unya nabantayan kay dako na ang kayo. Wala na sila kagawas,” Alegrado said.

He revealed that an unattended candle might have caused the Sibonga fire since there was a brownout when the incident happened.

Currently, the bodies of the victims were brought to a funeral home.

The fire also resulted in an estimated damage of P267,000.

