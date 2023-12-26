Christmas in Cebu City: ‘Peaceful, no reported incidents’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Christmas Day in Cebu City has been generally peaceful, with no untoward incidents, as reported by Councilor Philip Zafra, the chairman of peace and order committee.

During his assessment, Zafra revealed that that there were no reported untoward incidents, particularly during the nine-day observance of Misa de Gallo and on Christmas Day.

“We are hoping that in the coming new year… Sinulog, mao gihapon (peaceful),” Zafra said in a phone interview on Tuesday, December 26.

According to Zafra, they successfully deployed force multipliers across all areas to enhance the city’s peace and order condition during Christmas.

Previously, Zafra said that they would strictly impose curfew for minors from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

And if ever there would be gatherings attended by minors, Zafra said that the law enforcers would reprimand them.

“Mao nay gitutokan sa kapulisan pero wala tay na rescue. Compared to last year, naka learn na ug lesson, samot na ang mga bata,” Zafra said.

Additionally, Zafra reported a decline in the use of firecrackers within the city during Christmas, noting a more responsible attitude among the public towards pyrotechnics.

“Dili gyud kaayo ka ingon ka grabe ang pabuto compared [last year]. People also learning [nga] dili na duslitan ilang kwarta,” he said.

He advised the community to exercise caution in welcoming the New Year, just like Christmas, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditions within families and showing consideration for neighbors.

“Remind lang ta wala pay new year, kita mismo [if] mao gyud atong traditions sa pamilya, amping lang gyud ta dili lang sa atong kaugalingon but apil atong mga silingan,” Zafra said.

