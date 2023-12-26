Rider dies in Medellin, Cebu accident involving motorcycle and bus

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 26,2023 - 01:54 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fatal road accident involving a Sugbo Transit bus and a motorycle in Medellin, northern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, December 26, 2023, lead to the death of a 31-year-old rider.

A day after Christmas Day, emergency personnel responded to a road accident along the national highway in Barangay Luy-a in northern Medellin.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 31-year-old Mark Ariel Baterna, a resident of Sitio Paradise, Barangay Poblacion in Medellin. The driver of the bus was identified as Rommel Pobadora, 42.

Pobadora lives in Sitio Manga, Jugan in the municipality of Consolacion.

The bus driven by Pobadora and Baterna’s motorcycle were reportedly traveling opposite directions when they collided.

The impact threw Baterna off his motorcycle and landed on the pavement. The bus rammed into a nearby tree before finally coming to a stop.

Medellin is a second-class municipality located approximately 113 kilometers north of Cebu City.

