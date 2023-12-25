Christmas tragedy in Talisay kills former construction worker

(UPDATED) CEBU CITY, Philippines — A construction worker died in a road accident in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda) confirmed a vehicular accident along the Cebu South Coastal Road, Barangay Cansojong around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Based on initial investigation, the victim, identified as Lyndon Lapuz, 43, was traversing the southbound lane of the highway when his motorcycle hit the gutter causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle and landing hard on the sidewalk.

His cousin, a certain Michelle Balagonzag, positively identified him through the motorcycle he owned as well as his clothes, bag and shoes.

Lapuz, according to CT-Toda, was on his way home from Danao City in the north to Brgy. Tina-an Naga City, further south.

First-aid responders declared him dead on the spot.

Traffic enforcers said they found no license and identification cards (ID) to verify the driver’s name, prompting them to ask help from the public to identify the victim, who was brought to St. Francis Funeral Homes.

“Panawagan sa mga tagtungod nga adunay sakop sa pamilya nga wa makauli karong pasko sa pagsusi,” they said.

(We are calling on those whose relatives has not yet come home from celebrating Christmas to check.)

