Man, 23, admits to killing mother and son

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The 23-year-old suspect in the killing of a mother and her son in Barangay Carreta in Cebu City admitted to the two crimes when interviewed after his arrest.

Self-confessed gunman Joselito Larriba, also known as Insek, also admitted that he was under the influence of drugs when he committed them.

On December 13, Larriba shot 15-year-old Wawang, the son of Crystal Mae Labor Ongos, 31, inside an internet café, causing the minor’s instantaneous death.

Larriba said he got mad at Wawang because he refused to give him P10. He went home to get a firearm and returned to the internet café, shooting Wawang in the head.

At dawn on December 25, the suspect also killed Crystal while she was at the wake of her son, who was scheduled to be buried that day.

Larriba said he killed Crystal because she threatened to harm his pregnant wife.

“Iyang mga anak naay plano nako ba. Mao to ako nalang giunhan…Gibaharan niya akong asawa. Akong asawa mabdos baya to…Nisibat nako ato. Iya man gyud gibaharan akong asawa…Gabasol man,” Larriba said in an interview with GMA Super Radyo DYSS.

During the hot pursuit operation after the death of Crystal, the suspect was arrested in Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, where the police also recovered a .38 revolver used in the crime from the suspect.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station 4 of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they are conducting a thorough investigation into the case, especially since they received a report that the suspect killed Wawang after allegedly failing to remit the proceeds of an illegal drug trade activity.

They are also verifying a report that, aside from being involved in illegal drugs, Wawang was also involved in three shooting incidents in Villagonzalo and Barangay Lorega.

The mother was also allegedly imprisoned before due to an illegal drug-related case, while Larriba was apprehended in a buy-bust operation on September 22, 2022, but was able to avail the plea bargaining.

Larriba is also known as a hitman.

“Actually, kaila rana sila. Kana si Wawang, katong minor nga namatay, ug si Joselito, barkada ra na sila unya pareha sila involvement nga ilang mga activities,” said Major Regidor.

Larriba will face charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

