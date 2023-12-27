PRO-7 urges public to maintain their support for the police force

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police force in Central Visayas is optimistic that, with the unwavering support of the community, they will be able to sustain and uphold peace and order in the region throughout the coming year.

“In 2024, we request and plead for the same cooperation from the community. Let us make peace, order, and security the concern of everyone, not only the police,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Pelare shared their optimism for a peaceful 2024 and expressed gratitude for the help extended by community members.

“We are very optimistic that we will have a vibrant and safe 2024. We would like to express our gratitude for the cooperation of the people. In 2023, we accomplished a lot operationally, despite facing peace and order challenges. However, we overcame them with the help of the community,” he said.

The police are requesting the public to show the same level of cooperation in 2024 that helped them apprehend many criminals in 2023.

Pelare emphasized that their priority for the coming year is to keep the region “safe and secured.”

“The focus of Police Regional Office 7 is always to ensure that Central Visayas is safe and secured, without any peace and order disruptions,” he said.

In addition to this, PRO-7 will adhere to the Philippine National Police (PNP) 5-point agenda to fulfill their duties in protecting citizens.

“We will stick to the 5-point agenda of the Chief PNP, with the first point being honest-to-goodness law enforcement operations,” shared Pelare.

This agenda centers on five key points: aggressive and honest law enforcement operations, personnel morale and welfare, integrity enhancement, information and communication technology development, and community engagement.

He further stated that their fight against illegal drugs will be as relentless as it was in 2023, which yielded many positive results.

“Daghan kaayo tag na-accomplish sa 2023. Ug makita ninyo, in fact in the month of December daghan kaayog kilo, at least 14 kilos of illegal drugs were confiscated. We expect that the same strategy will be adapted in 2024,” stated Pelare.

According to Pelare, their goal for 2024 is to follow Aberin’s aim to have an able and allied police organization that works hand in hand with the citizens it is keeping safe.

“Of course, balik gihapon ta sa gusto sa atong regional director, we will be having an able, active, and allied police organization here in Central Visayas observing the basic or the fundamental rules in policing. And making the community an indispensable partner para sa pagmentinar sa peace and security,” he stated.

“In line with that, our regional director would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year,” added Pelare.

