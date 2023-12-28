Troubled man pulls out knife inside modern jeep, scares passengers, gets arrested

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A 46-year-old man causes panic to passengers of a modern jeepney in Mandaue City after he abruptly pulled a kitchen knife while they were traveling along the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Thursday, December 28.

According to Isidro De La Cruz, the driver of the modern jeep with a Punta Engaño-Parkmall Route, the man boarded the jeep in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

READ:Mental health must be top priority, says Cebu clinical psychologist

How Mandaue incident happened

He seemed fine and even immediately paid his fare but when they reached the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Mandaue Side at around 10 a.m, he told the driver that he would get off the bus because he would jump from the bridge, said Dela Cruz.

He then pulled a kitchen knife, saying that no one should go outside. This caused a panic in the bus among the passengers and kids began to cry.

There were more than 10 passengers onboard the jeep at that time.

Traumatized conductor

The driver said that the man, however, did not point the knife to passengers and that he also did not ask money.

“Ingun siya nga ayaw mo panganaog ha. Anhi lang mo ha. Nikuha og kutsilyo, kalit lang gyud. Wala siya nanion,” said Dela Cruz.

(He said don’t get off. You stay here. (Then) he pulled out a knife, it was all so sudden. He did not point it to anybody.)

Dela Cruz then immediately turned off the engine and got out of the vehicle. He then asked a motorcycle driver to call the police.

Nemy Jurora, the conductor of the modern jeep, said that she was traumatized by the incident.

She said that even though the man did not hurt them she was very nervous especially since she carried the money.

READ: Mental health woes: DOH-7 urges public to call hotlines when they need help

Troubled man: Personal problem caused it

According to the man, he wants to end his life by jumping from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and use the knife to stab himself.

He said that he did not plan to hurt the passengers and just use it to stab himself.

“Wala man sad sila (passengers) nagsamok-samok, mga maayo man sad sila, wala man koy ingun nga akoang kuanon (pasakitan) ang mga tawo,” he said.

(They also did not meddle with me, they are good people, and I did say that I will not (hurt) the people.)

“Kapoy nako sa akoang kinabuhi. Wala nako ganahe sa akoang kinabuhi,” he added.

(I am tired of my life. I don’t like my life.)

The man, who is from Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, said that he did not have a wife.

READ: Preventing a mental health crisis

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovic Villarin, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that when the police responded and arrived at the scene, he was still there at his seat inside the modern jeep.

Villarin said that they would still discuss if there would be a criminal case that would be filed against him and what case would be possibly filed.

Based on the initial investigation, he said that the man was likely not drunk and might have problems.

He advised the public, who would be experiencing problems to think it over, pray, and not involve other people.

“Di man ni malikayan nga life is full of problems. Og naay mga problema mas maayo nga mag-ampo ta sa Ginoo, nga lamdagan, nga makadesisyon ta og unsay angayan nga himuon,” said Villarin.

(You cannot escape that life is full of problems. If there are problems, it would be better if you pray to God, that you will be enlightened, that you can decide on what is the right thing to do.)

“[Di] Pareha ato nga makapurwesyo sa uban. Labi na karun hapit na new year, pasko pa karun, kung naay problema atoa lang sulbaron sa maayo nga pamaagi,” said Villarin.

([Not] like that [incident] where you caused trouble to others. Especially now that new year is near, it is still Christmas now. If there is a problem, we will solve it in the right way.)

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP