Apolinar, Xia clash for WBO Oriental featherweight strap on Friday in mainer of ‘Prime Fight 3’
TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Boxing prospect Pete “Prime Fight” Apolinar will have his hands full as he guns for the vacant WBO Oriental featherweight title in Friday’s main event of the “Prime Fight 3” card at the SM Seaside City Cebu Sky Hall.
Waiting for an ambush is equally determined Lingjie Xia of China who will be fighting outside of his homeland for the first time.
Apolinar and Xia met during Thursday’s weigh-in at the USANA Cebu office.
The 28-year-old San Pablo, Laguna native weighed in at 126.32 pounds while Xia came in at 125.66 lbs for their 12-rounder regional title bout promoted by the Talisay City-based Prime Stags Sports.
This will be Apolinar’s first fight since April when he defeated Reymond Empic via unanimous decision, while he was still with the Omega Boxing Gym. The win came after back-to-back losses in Japan.
Apolinar, a former OPBF super bantamweight champion lost to Yoshiki Takei and Hayato Tsutsumi.
He has a record of 17 wins, four defeats and 10 knockouts.
Meanwhile, the unbeaten Xia, 32, a former WBC Asian Continental lightweight champion will fight outside of China for the first time.
He has a long list of Filipino victims including Bener Santig, Adones Aguelo, Landy Cris Leon, and Arnel Baconaje that helped him build a formidable 9-0 (win-loss) pro record with two knockouts and one draw. But Apolinar is bent on changing that.
CO-MAIN EVENT CAST
On the other hand, the co-main event protagonists former world champion Milan Melindo and McJanha Yohana also passed the weigh-in for their 10-round, non-title bout.
Melindo (39W-6L,14KOs), a former IBO and IBF world light flyweight champion weighed in at 119.04 lbs, while Yohana (14-5-1, 12KOs) stepped on the scales at 115.30 lbs.
This fight promises to be just as exciting as the clash between Apolinar and Xia.
The rest of the fight card pits Kit Ceron Garces versus Harry Nier (PBF flyweight championship), Michael Adolfo vs. Albert Parilla (PBF super bantamweight championship), Ian Donaire vs. Kier Espera (PBF bantamweight championship), Jason Canoy Manigos vs. Renan Portes, John Ver Espra vs. Celmar Abejuela, and John Magos vs. Jomari Ladera.
