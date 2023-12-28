Cebu Daily Newscast: Troubled man pulls out knife inside modern jeep, scares passengers, gets arrested

A 46-year-old man, who said he was tired of his life for not having found a wife, caused panic to passengers of a modern jeepney in Mandaue City after he pulled a kitchen knife while they were traveling along the Marcelo Fernan Bridge around noon today, December 28.

According to Isidro De La Cruz, the driver of the modern jeep, the man boarded the jeep in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City and immediately paid his fare. But when they reached the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at around 10 a.m., he told the driver that he would get off the bus because he would jump from the bridge.

He then pulled out a kitchen knife, saying that no one should disembark. This caused the passengers to panic and kids to cry.

At the police station, the man said personal problems including his failure to find a partner, drove him to commit the crime but insisted that he has no intention of hurting anyone.

Residents in a mountain barangay in San Fernando town in southern Cebu were alarmed after spotting a king cobra in their vicinity on Wednesday, December 27.

The reptile, locally known as banakon, was found trying to swallow another snake – a python – on the morning of Wednesday, said Stephen Baringui-an, a resident in the area.

Out of fear, Baringui-an said some of his neighbors killed the snake. This is the second time that a king cobra was spotted in the town. The first was on July 8, when a group of trekkers saw one which escaped.

The king cobra is the largest venomous snake on earth which can grow up to 3.6 meters or 12 feet. While it is found only in southern and southeast Asia, including the Philippines, it is uncommon in places like Cebu.

Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Trade Secretary Amanda Marie Nograles of the Consumer Protection Group said that while manufacturers can opt for ‘shrinkflation’. the DTI will still keep an eye on it to prevent unfair profiteering, especially for essential goods.

Shrinkflation is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products to maintain current prices.

Nograles said that it will be a violation if there will be price manipulation [or] what we call profiteering. It means the price of an item is too much compared to the true worth, the real value of the product.

Under Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act of 1992, the government must protect consumers by stabilizing the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Tinuod kaha ang balita nga nagpatabang na si Daniel Padilla sa iyang mga kaila haron tabangan siya nga balikan ni Kathryn Bernardo?

Gikataho nga mihangyo na ang Kapamilya actor sa ilang common friends ni Kath para magka-istoryaanay sila ug masolbad kung unsa man gani ang ilang problema.

Usa kini sa mga isyu nga gihisgotan sa miaging episode sa “Showbiz Now Na” YouTube channel nilang Nanay Cristy Fermin. Murag desperado na kuno si Daniel nga mabalik kaniya ang iyang ex-girlfriend. Nagkanayon ang veteran showbiz columnist ug host nga si Nanay Cristy, dunay mga chika nga ilang nadawat nga gipanghangyo na kuno ni Daniel ang mga friends nila ni Kathryn kay gusto na kining makipagbalik sa aktres. Apan nidugang usab si Nanay Cristy nga naay nagbalita kanila nga dili guyed kuno makigbalik si Kath kang Daniel.

