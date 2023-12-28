Cebu City gears up for New Year countdown, Sinulog 2024 kickoff at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days remain before the arrival of the year 2024, and the Cebu City government is gearing up for the New Year countdown at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was confirmed by Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, the chairperson of the committee on tourism, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Pesquera said that the event will take place from 8 a.m. on December 31, 2023, to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

Admission is free, and attendees will have the opportunity to witness performances by local and national artists, including Kurt Fick, Missing Filemon, Rommel Tuico, and DJ Dara. A fireworks display is also scheduled for the day.

The New Year countdown will also serve as a prelude to the Sinulog 2024 celebration, with the venue located right across from SM Seaside’s Cube.

Pesquera to spectators: Be responsible

In terms of safety, Pesquera noted that they have already coordinated with the local police and Cebu City’s ‘Task Force Kasaligan’ for the audience’s safety.

For those planning to attend, Pesquera emphasized the importance of responsible drinking and behavior to ensure that all spectators and participants can enjoy the New Year’s countdown.

She added that the 2024 New Year’s Countdown will be similar to the 2023 countdown.

The New Year’s event is organized by the Cebu City Tourism Commission in coordination with Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and other private entities.

Like the previous countdown, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressways will also illuminate the bridge during the event.

ALSO READ:

New Year’s countdown at SRP set

Sinulog 2024 : Preparations underway, SFI director says

Quezon City gears up for New Year countdown with traffic advisory

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP