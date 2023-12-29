Piston calls LTFRB’s 1 month extension of PUJ consolidation as ‘Pakitang-tao’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Pakitang-tao” was the term used by PISTON to describe the new memorandum of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

The new memorandum entails that non-consolidated public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will be given due process and will still be allowed to operate until January 31, 2024. However, consolidation is still mandated.

Pakitang-tao

“Kunwari pakitang-tao na lang po, yun na yung tawag po namin sa process na gagawin nila para lang ma-deprive kami sa aming franchises,” said Steve Ranjo, Secretary-General of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators (PISTON), on Friday, December 29.

(It’s just like ‘pakitang-tao’, that is what we call the process they would implement just to deprive us of our franchises.)

The issuance of the LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2023-052 last December 22, however, did not deter the drivers and operators from continuing their fight against the deadline for PUJ consolidation.

“Practically, they extended the lives of the unconsolidated units one month, but they will be issued show cause orders, which means they will have to appear at the LTFRB Region 7 office to explain why they do not want to join the consolidation process,” Ranjo said.

Join consolidation or revoke franchise

Ranjo added, however, that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) might still persuade them to consolidate their units, as doing otherwise might result in the revocation of their franchise.

“They (LTFRB-7) might perhaps give them (drivers and operators) a chance to rejoin the consolidation or revoke their franchise,” he noted.

In a statement released by Piston-Cebu on the same day the new LTFRB memorandum was announced where it made a general distinction between routes with less than 60 percent consolidated jeepneys.

“In the case of routes with 60 percent or more consolidation, the unconsolidated units will no longer be allowed to operate. In both cases, the new memo circular threatens not to allow the unconsolidated units to form, or even join cooperatives,” read an excerpt from the statement.

Fine system stance

The statement further noted the impartial stance of the LTFRB, LTO, and city traffic enforcers on its fine system.

“Modern minibuses jam-packed with commuters have become a common sight during rush hours, while traditional jeepneys with extra passengers holding onto the estribo are cited and fined for overloading…” it read.

It added, “The LTFRB, LTO, and the traffic enforcers are turning a blind eye to overloaded modern minibuses.”

The Piston group is still holding transport strikes nationwide against the December 31 deadline and the PUV Modernization program.

Today, Piston-Cebu held a strike in front of Andoks in Mabolo, Cebu City, claiming that it has paralyzed 70 percent of jeepney operations as of 9 a.m.



