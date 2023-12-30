LOOK: Dead man found dumped by the road in Naga, Cebu

LOOK: The body of a man who was believed to be a member of the LGBTQ community, was found dumped by the roadside in Barangay Inayagan, Naga southern Cebu early Saturday, December 30. Authorities believed the victim was strangled to death because there were no external injuries found in his body. The victim who sported a blond hair, was wearing a black shirt and black underwear when discovered by motorists passing by the area at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. | by Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP