LOOK: Dead man found dumped by the road in Naga, Cebu
LOOK: The body of a man who was believed to be a member of the LGBTQ community, was found dumped by the roadside in Barangay Inayagan, Naga southern Cebu early Saturday, December 30. Authorities believed the victim was strangled to death because there were no external injuries found in his body. The victim who sported a blond hair, was wearing a black shirt and black underwear when discovered by motorists passing by the area at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. | by Paul Lauro #CDNDigital
