LOOK: Dead man found dumped by the road in Naga, Cebu

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 30,2023 - 07:57 AM

LOOK: The body of a man who was believed to be a member of the LGBTQ community, was found dumped by the roadside in Barangay Inayagan, Naga southern Cebu early Saturday, December 30. Authorities believed the victim was strangled to death because there were no external injuries found in his body. The victim who sported a blond hair, was wearing a black shirt and black underwear when discovered by motorists passing by the area at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. | by Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

Dead man found in Naga

Dead man found in Naga

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: dead man, LGBTQ, Naga
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.