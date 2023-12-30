What are the common New Year’s beliefs and traditions?

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The year 2024 is drawing near, and as the clock ticks closer to the day, Filipinos turn to age-old traditions and beliefs to attract good fortune for the New Year.

From the loud noises of car horns to the presence of 12 round fruits on the table, one can assert that the New Year celebration would be incomplete without these rituals.

Elpidio Sialana, 55, from Talisay City in Cebu, shared with CDN Digital the traditions his family observes, passed down from previous generations.

“Magbutang gyud mi og lingin nga mga prutas sa lamesa: mga apple, lansones, usahay magpinya pod mi. Gikan pa nas amo kalolo-han,” he said.

(We would usually put round fruits on the table, apples, lansones, and sometimes pineapple. That practice came from our lolos.)

Sialana explained that this practice must be observed during the New Year to attract abundance, as blessings are believed to be retained due to the round shape symbolizing eternity.

He also mentioned that they refrain from placing chicken on the table, as it is thought to bring about scarcity throughout the entire year.

“Kana sad gani nga dapat inag buntag sa (January) 1, dapat sayo mumata, maligo kay og dili, maluya ka tibuok tuig,” Sialana added.

(This is also what one should do on the morning of (January) 1, we should wake up early, take a bath, coz if not, you will feel weak for the rest of the year.)

Furthermore, Alvin Bernales, 37, a resident of Quezon City in Metro Manila, holds a different perspective on attracting abundance.

“Yung bigas na may pera na palibot barya o papel. Sabi nila pampaswerte daw ikot-ikot lang daw yung blessings,” he shared with CDN Digital.

(Rice surrounded by cash. According to them, this will bring luck because the blessings will always surround you.)

Bernales explained that one of their family traditions involves creating a noisy atmosphere with motor horns to dispel any lingering negative energies within the home.

He also emphasized the avoidance of placing chicken or eggs on the table, as it is believed to symbolize the concept of “isang kain, isang tuka” (one meal, one peck) throughout the entire year.

“Bawal daw maghanda ng manok gawa ng maghihirap ka buong taon,” Bernales said.

Meanwhile, Gala Pinoliad, 56, a resident of Dauis, Bohol, offers a unique perspective on attracting blessings.

“Mag butang ug isa ka bulig saging sa among door sa sala. Like bulig jd dapat. This is for abundance and luck,” Pinoliad explained.

She also mentioned the practice of placing rice, sugar, and salt on the table to symbolize their continuity throughout the coming year.

Additionally, other common beliefs observed by these families include preparing sticky foods for good fortune, wearing polka-dot clothes to ensure wealth in the upcoming year, and using firecrackers to ward off evil spirits.

