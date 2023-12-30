Cebu governor: Abellana is venue for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia has announced that the Abellana Sports Complex orCebu City Sports Center will be the final venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

The decision followed after the coordination meeting, involving mayors, choreographers, creative members, and other stakeholders reached a consensus on Friday, December 29.

The Abellana Sports Complex is the former name of what is now the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Cebu Governor Garcia on SRP as venue

“Kung gisugdan na unta ni (ang SRP) three months ago, makasiguro ta. Pero kini karon, I hope they will be able to finish it, but I will not risk it. Risgo kaayo sa nga tanan. Ikaduha, init kaayo diha (sa SRP), panguyapan atong mga bata,” noted Garcia about SRP as the venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

(If they started (work in SRP) three months ago, then we can be sure. But now, I hope they will be able to finish it, but I will not risk it. It (the SRP as venue) is very risky for all. Second, it is really hot (at the SRP), the children will faint there.)

During the coordination meeting, Garcia commented on the progress of the supposed SRP (South Road Properties) venue, acknowledging the weather as the major problem impeding the progress.

She said that they could have started the development earlier since the venue had much work to be done.

Governor Garcia won’t risk well-being of performers

“Mao ni ang stage. Bungkag na siya. Ngano man? Wala man ata niy kabilya, wala ni macompacted,” Garcia said refering to the current setup in SRP.

(This is the stage. It is damaged. Why? It seems that there are no bars in it, it is not compacted.)

Garcia said that, given the current state of SRP and their experience last year with the venue, she could not jeopardize the well-being of the performers.

“I cannot risk it, it’s not as though we have not had previous experience last year… I don’t think that going back to performing at 2 in the afternoon especially in SRP, that would be conducive for our performers,” she stated.

Dance masters agree with Governor Garcia

Several dance masters from each participating contingent also expressed their opinions, concurring that the Abellana Sports Complex would be the “ideal” venue for the performance.

“Supposedly gasugod na mi ug practice for the Sinulog, but because sad to say again luoy ang mga bata sa SRP. Experience namo last year gyud with Talisay contigents nagblocking mi didto nga wala pay kuryente. Kanang nagdala mi og among tent, kami pa nagtangtang sa mga gipangpatong didto nga trapal sa gitrabaho. Lisod gyud kaayo,” one of the choreographers said.

They also requested moving the date from the supposed January 13 to January 19 to give the performers enough time to practice and prepare for the event.

Vice Mayor Garcia backs CCSC as venue

With this, Cebu City Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia, who attended the coordination meeting and also supported Abellana as the venue, assured to assist in setting the date.

He said that he would communicate the matter to the Sinulog Executive Committee and would definitely advocate for the chosen date.

“Immediately I will call Sinulog Foundation and the (Sinulog) Executive Committe, I will insist on that particular data, to make me the in charge of Lalawigan… so I’ll get back to you within the day,” Alvin Garcia said.

Vice Mayor Garcia said that the Abellana Sports Complex or the Cebu City Sports Center had already been approved by the Sinulog Executive Committee, the SFI and Mayor Michael Rama as the venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Vice Mayor Garcia,who is also a member of the Sinulog Executive Committee, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that aside from the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and the Festival Queen competition would also be held at the CCSC, which is formerly the Abellana Sports Complex.

Abellana is not damaged

Moreover, with Abellana or the CCSC as the final venue, the Cebu governor addressed those who claimed that Abellana was still unprepared to host an event due to damage.

“Paminaw. Read my lips. First of all, dili guba ang Abellana…So if guba ang Abellana, ngano gud tawon ang mga bata didto nato iduso,” she said.

(Listen. Read my lips. First of all, Abellana is not damaged…Because if damaged, why would we send the children there.)

Sudsidies and prizes

The governor also mentioned that the province would cover all expenses, from the venue to the meals of the working committee.

She will also allocate a 2-million peso subsidy for every mainland Cebu LGU that will be joining, while island LGUs of Camotes and Bantayan will receive P2.5 million.

In addition to the subsidies, the governor also announced prizes, with amounts ranging from P3 million for the first prize, P2 million for the second, and P1 million for the third. A consolation prize of P500,000 will be given.

Meanwhile, the governor will dance with the Municipality of Minglanilla in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

Minglanilla, the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023, will be a guest performer at the event.

