Wanted man, linked to killing of 74-year-old woman in Barili, nabbed in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After 17 months in hiding, the man, who is accused of killing a 74-year-old woman in Barangay Gunting, Barili town, was arrested by police in Consolacion town in northern Cebu on December 30, 2023.

Consolacion Police in its report identified the arrested person as Joel Saplaag, 45 years old, and a resident of Sto. Niño 2, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

Wanted man served warrant of arrest

According to a police report, Saplaag was served the warrant of arrest for the crime of murder at 4:20 p.m. by the police in front of the Consolacion Public Market in Barangay Cansaga.

The warrant of arrest for the crime of murder was issued by Presiding Judge Bernarditto Malabago of Regional Trial Court Branch 95 of Barili, Cebu.

No bail was recommended.

Wanted man suspect in killing of elderly woman

On July 5, 2022, Saplaag was the suspect in the killing of Melchora Bayadog, 74.

A witness identified the suspect as the one who allegedly shot Bayadog, who then was preparing breakfast.

According to the victim’s family, they believed that the suspect allegedly killed the victim over a land boundary problem.

The suspect has been at large since the killing on July 5.

Wanted man caught with gun, ammunition

During the December 30, 2023 arrest of Saplaag, a .45 caliber pistol and a magazine of the gun, was found in his possession.

Police said that he would also be facing a case of illegal possession of firearm.

A joint team of policemen served the warrant of arrest against Saplaag. These included the Consolacion Police Station team and the Barili Police Station team.

Saplaag was detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell and would soon be turned over to the court who issued the warrant of arrest.

