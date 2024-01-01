Michelle Madrigal miangkon nga usa siya ka survivor sa child sexual abuse

Sa pagtapos sa 2023, miangkon ang kanhi aktres nga si Michelle Madrigal nga usa siya ka survivor sa child sexual abuse.

Matud niya nga naagi-an niya nga ang iyang “innocence was cruelly taken” sa panahon sa iyang “tumultuous adolescence.”

Sa usa ka Instagram post niadtong Disyembre 30, gi-angkon ni Michelle nga nabiktima siya sa “sexual abuse at a tender age for a number of years.”

Apan wala niya hinganli kun kinsa ang mi-abuso kaniya.

“Unaware I was experiencing PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], I carried this burden alone until I sought help from a therapist at 20. For nearly a decade, I held onto something that was finally released when I opened up. Understanding my rebellious phase suddenly made sense,” sey ni Michelle sa iyang IG post.

Midugang si Michelle nga miabot siya sa punto nga nakat-on siya og inom ug gamit og drugas aron sa pag-iskapo sa “overwhelming emotions, unworthiness, and fear” nga iyang gibati niadtong bata pa siya.

“Understanding my rebellious phase suddenly made sense. Shame and self-blame consumed me for years.”

“I often questioned why it happened to me.”

Sey pa ni Michelle nga gusto niyang gamiton ang iyang kasinati-an aron “[to] empower others to step forward and begin their healing journey.”

Iya usab nga nasayran nga tulo sa lima ka mga kababayn-an ang nakasinati usab og “some form of sexual abuse.”

“My purpose in life is clear: to support survivors. I’ve always yearned to use my voice for a greater cause, and my mission is to help one survivor at a time feel acknowledged and secure, reassuring them that their story is significant,” sey ni Michelle.

“As a mother, it’s my paramount responsibility to educate my daughter about these realities.”

Matud niya nga ang “past generations often lacked the knowledge and tools” aron sa paghatag og katakos aron ma-address ang issue sa sexual abuse ug dili lang kini pasagdan nga magpadayon.

“Many children don’t feel safe enough to confide in anyone, let alone their parents, about their experiences. I’m determined to change that narrative, to extend a helping hand, and foster an environment where openness and support prevail,” dugang niya.

Si Michelle nahimo nga aktibo sa showbiz hangtud sa 2016. Anaa na siya karon sa Texas sa U.S. ug nagtrabaho isip usa ka real estate agent ug model.

