Metro Cebu expects fair weather until Jan. 6, says Pagasa-Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu can expect a fair weather condition for the next five days or until January 6, the chief of state weather bureau stationed in Mactan said on Tuesday.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said that Metro Cebu and the entire country would not be expecting any typhoon or low-pressure area to enter the country’s area of responsibility until Saturday.

Metro Cebu fair weather

“Likewise, maba[ba] ang chance hangtud Jan. 11 nga magkabagyo ta [o] magkalow-pressure area ang nasud. For the next five days, makasinati gihapon ta og fair weather: alimuot, init, kay ang atoang range of temperature is 25 to 32 degrees Celsius,” Quiblat said.

Likewise, there is little chance until January 11 of a typhoon happening or a low-pressure area in the country. For the next five days, we can still experience fair weather: It will be humid, hot, because the range of temperature we will have then will be 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.)

He said that the range temperature was “slightly above” the normal temperature for January which was supposedly between 24.0 to 29.7 degrees celsius.

El Niño impact

He said that this would be due to the impact of El Niño.

“Mas init atoang panahon. Kani pung dominante nga system nga nakaapekto karon sa Visayas ug Mindanao kaning easterlies. Init man ni siya nga hangin nga gikan sa Pacific Ocean, pero magdala ni siya gihapon og usahay nga pag panag-om,” he said.

(The weather is hot. This system also that dominates and affects now the Visayas and Mindanao are the easterlies. This is hot wind from the Pacific Ocean, but this can also bring sometimes cloudy skies.)

Moreover, he added that there would also be chances when the public could experience rain showers, especially in the afternoon and in the evening due to localized thunderstorms and easterlies.

No gale warning

Until Saturday, Quiblat said that they would not be issuing a gale warning.

“Magaverage lang ta [og] wind nga 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Ang equivalent ana nga balod sa kadagatan is light to moderate, mga .8 to 2.4 meters ang gitas-on sa balod.” he said.

(We will have an average wind of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The equivalent of the wave of the seas is light to moderate, the height of the waves is at least .8 to 2.4 meters

Meanwhile, he said that based on their outlook on Dec. 22, 2023, El Niño would last until the second quarter of this year.

In May, he said that the Visayas region could expect a drought season.

