Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan: Culmination set on Jan. 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan for this year will culminate on January 14 after organizers agreed to stick to its original date.

The Capitol, which spearheads and co-organizes the competition together with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), announced that they will proceed this January 14 instead of January 19.

It can be recalled that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama did not approve the province’s request of moving it to a later date.

READ: Cebu governor: Abellana is venue for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

On Tuesday, January 2, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia called for another coordination meeting among representatives from SFI, the Cebu City Government, and participating local governments.

Tuesday’s meeting also revealed that at least 18 contingents from Cebu province will compete for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, which is one of the biggest prelude segments leading to the Sinulog Festival.

These are the towns of Argao, Tudela, Poro, Barili, Tuburan, Samboan, Madridejos, Moalboal, Consolacion, Carmen, and the cities of Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Carcar and Toledo.

The contingents from Tribu Lumad Basakanon and Minglanilla will also be joining as guest performers.

The troupe from Minglanilla will be dancing with Garcia, who confirmed of continuing her tradition of dancing the traditional Sinulog.

Prizes

The province also revealed on Tuesday the prizes at stake for the winners of the upcoming Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

The top five winning contingents will be receiving cash prizes, with the fifth placer expected to get P750,000. The fourth placer will receive P1 million; third placer with P1.5 million, second placer with P2 million, and the champion or first placer with P3 million.

READ: Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024: SFI encourages barangays in Cebu to join

Garcia also granted all participating contingents from mainland Cebu, including the tri-cities, subsidy worth P2 million and P2.5 million for those from the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

Meanwhile, the province vowed to help preparations at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) where the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will take place, including repairs needed for the grand stand.

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

