Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024: SFI encourages barangays in Cebu to join

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) is urging all barangays in Cebu to participate in the Sinulog sa Kabataan scheduled for January 2024.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan is set for January 13, while the one for city barangays will unfold on January 14.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, the executive director of SFI, proposed to involve school-based participants in the youth competition. However, due to time constraints, this initiative will have to be deferred until 2025.

Labella emphasized that integrating school-based participants could function as a valuable extracurricular activity for students.

Labella disclosed that Dr. Nimfa Bongo requested an additional year for the school-based event, citing insufficient time to prepare as January is just around the corner.

In response, SFI is now encouraging all barangays in Cebu to actively participate in the Sinulog sa Kabataan and Festival Queen, shifting the focus from school-based participants to broader community involvement.

During the presentation to the barangay captains of Cebu on November 21, Labella observed a positive response, stating, “Sa akong nakita positive sila, ilang facial reactions are very encouraging. They were so attentive.”

Furthermore, the SFI head assured that they are exerting their best efforts in both the preparation and execution of plans for Sinulog 2024.

“We are not only trying but doing the best we can to have a better Sinulog than last year,” Labella said.

Next year’s grand Mardi Gras will still be held at the South Road Properties as revealed earlier by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama. Other activities related to the country’s premier festival will still most likely be held elsewhere.

RELATED STORIES:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP