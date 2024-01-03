2 Alcoy detainees bolt jail due to ‘boredom,’ recaptured

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two detainees from Alcoy town in southern Cebu landed back in jail after escaping due to boredom.

Police in Alcoy confirmed re-arresting on Tuesday, January 2 two Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) who escaped their detention facility on New Year’s Day, January 1.

The two Alcoy detainees were identified as Raymond Amacna and Jun Mark Anoling.

According to authorities, the suspects fled after getting bored inside their detention cells, prompting police to launch a manhunt operation.

Fortunately, on Tuesday, officers managed to re-arrest the two Alcoy detainees in separate areas.

Amacna was caught in Sitio Cangmaso in Barangay Guiwang, Alcoy while police in Talisay City arrested Anoling in Brgy. Tabunok.

Both Amacna and Anoling faced complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165). Anoling was also filed with robbery complaints, police said.

Alcoy is a 5th-class municipality located approximately 102 kilometers south of Cebu City.

