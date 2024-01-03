Alden Richards mi-klaro nga wala siya makigminyo, wala silay anak ni Maine Mendoza

Sa makausa pa, gi-klaro ni Alden Richards nga wala sila magminyo ug wala silay anak sa iyang kanhi onscreen partner nga si Maine Mendoza.

Atol sa iyang interview kauban si Toni Gonzaga nga gi-share sa YouTube channel niini niadtong Martes, Enero 2, mihatag og katin-awan si Alden mahitungod sa “crazy storytelling” kabahin nila ni Maine nga nakigminyo sa actor-politician nga si Arjo Atayde niadtong Hulyo.

Sa vlog, adunay gipakita nga screenshot sa comment sa usa ka fan nga nagkanayon nga aduna siyay pruweba nga nagpakasal sila si Alden ug Maine ug duna na silay “three kids.”

“Sobrang daming crazy rumors. Meron silang sariling storytelling. And all along, akala ko since na Maine and Arjo Atayde became public and they eventually got married, [akala ko mawawala na] pero nandyan pa rin. I already said my piece about this. It’s not true,” sey ni Alden.

(There are so many crazy rumors. They have their own storytelling. And all along, I thought that since Maine and Arjo Atayde became public and have eventually married, they would be put to rest. But it’s still there. I already said my piece about this. It’s not true.)

Chimis

Gi-klaro na ni Alden niadtong Marso 2023 nga dili tinod kining maong chismis apan nagpadayon pa gyud kuno ang pagkatap sa mga sayop nga impormasyon kahabin nilang ni Maine.

Niadtong Nobyembre 2022, mi-angkon usab si Maine nga gikapoy na siya og badlong sa mga nagpakatap og dili maayo nga mga istorya kabahin sa ila kuno nga romantic involvement ni Alden nga usa sa mga artista sa a “Family of Two.”

Sama ni Maine, miingon si Alden nga hasta siya gikapoy na pud sa pagsige of sulti nga wala silay “love-child” ni Maine.

“Wala kaming anak. We never got married. We don’t have a love child. But I’m at that point na masaya po sila doon eh. Tatanggalin ko pa ba? Ira-rub ko pa ba sa mga buhay na wala na?,” sey pa niya.

(We don’t have children. We never got married. We don’t have a love child. But I’m at that point where, ‘they’re happy about it.’ Should I stop them? Do I have to rub it in their faces that we don’t have anything)

“I’m not that kind of person. I support the happiness of people,” dugang pa niya.

Gi-angkon usab ni Alden nga duna silay “heart-to-heart” talk ni Mendoza sa wala pa ang iyang kasal kang Arjo kung diin, “[I] told her everything.” Apan wala na siya mosulti kun unsa ang ilang gi-istoryahan.

“Quite honestly, Maine and I had a heart-to-heart conversation recently, before she got married. Then I told her everything. That at the end of the day, it’s your differences whether you’ll make it or not, and your priorities in life,” sey ni Alden.

Gender issue

Mi-dugang si Alden nga gikapoy na pud siya og klaro sa issue nga siya dili usa ka bayot, sukwahi sa gisulti sa uban tungod lang kay wala siyay uyab.

“‘Yung gender issue, kung tingin niyong bading [ako], then fine. Ang iniisip ko sa mga rumors na ‘yun, wala na bang iba? ‘Yung judgment sa mga lalaki sa industriya ay [madaling i-assume] just because of that,” matud ni Alden.

(Gender issues too. If you think I’m gay, then fine. What I think about these rumors is don’t they have anything else to throw at me? It’s easy to make a certain judgment and easy assumptions about men in the industry just because of that.)

Sa iyang interview kang Toni mi-sulti usab si Alden nga, “some people tend to abuse kindness.” Apan mi-abot na kuno siya sa punto sa iyang career nga gi-kapoy na siya sa pagka “people pleaser.”

“I’ve been seeing a lot of celebrities who addressed the issue about bashing. But napagod na lang din ako,” sey niya.

Dugang ni Alden, “I have to admit it. I’m a [people] pleaser, sobra. How I handle my work, my people. Kaya minsan, kapag may events or public gatherings, ‘yung sincerity ko, nake-question, na parang ang plastic ko daw.”

(I’ve been seeing a lot of celebrities who addressed the issue about bashing. But I just got tired of it. I have to admit it. I’m much of a people pleaser, how I handle my work, my people. Sometimes, when I’m in events or public gatherings, my sincerity gets questioned. I’m apparently a two-faced person.)

Si Alden nagsaulog sa iyang ika 32 nga adlawng natawhan niadtong Enero 2. Bag-o lang pud siya na nominate sa pagka Best Actor sa iyang performance a “Family of Two” nga entry nila ni Sharon Cuneta sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2023.

Makita usa siya sa iyang umaabot nga series nga “Pulang Araw” ug sa pelikula nga “Out of Order.”

