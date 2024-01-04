Bahay takes break, weighs other options

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Cebuano high school basketball star Jared Bahay is currently weighing all options on which team to play as he enters college.

The talented cager however, insists he is not closing his doors to the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons despite circulating rumors that he would be playing for another team.

This was revealed by a source very close to Bahay who requested not to be identified because he is not authorized to talk about the topic.

Bahay, the 18-year-old No. 1 high school player in the country today from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, is closely monitored by the media as he is yet to decide on which team to play in the UAAP or the NCAA.

This was after speculations came out that he ‘decommitted’ from the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

However, the source told CDN Digital that Bahay doesn’t want to use the word “decommitted” as what other reports tend to point out.

For Bahay, it’s disrespectful to speculate that he’s ‘decommitted’ from UP. He rather wants to use the term ‘no commitment’ in the meantime as he’s considering other offers according to the source, while not shutting the door on UP.

“He doesn’t want to use the word ‘decommitted’, he just want wants to consider other options, but not closing the doors for UP,” the source said.

“Dili siya ganahan mogamit sa word decommitted, dili sad ingon nga decommitted na siya sa UP. Jared went through a lot last year, from Palarong Pambansa, JAM, to Cesafi, samot na pag Cesafi nga galisud sila, subidahonon kaayo to nga championship. After ato, naka huna-huna siya nga mo lie-low usa ug basketball to take away all the pressure.”

And among the pressures the source mentioned is about reconsidering his initial commitment to UP which he announced last March in Cebu.

“To take away the pressure, ganahan si Jared nga wala sa usa siyay commitment from anyone. Pero mas maayo no commitment rather than decommited kay apil gihapon ang UP sa iyang options. He just wants to be free of any pressure now,” the source added.

“Grabe ang pressure niya ron ug pressure sa family. Medyo apektado ang studies, unya honor student ra ba bataa, with that said, of course, he’s going to look at or consider other options after nigawas ang balita. Although wala siya statement gi issue, syempre daghan kaayo ni approach niya from both sides UAAP and NCAA, and international schools offer.”

The source also clarified that Ateneo Blue Eagles’ head coach Tab Baldwin wasn’t recruiting Bahay or other Magis Eagles players during the Cesafi finals in Cebu last December.

The speculations grew that Bahay will go to the Blue Eeagles after Baldwin was seen watching the high school finals beside Cesafi’s top honchos at the Cebu Coliseum.

According to the source, they didn’t allow Baldwin and other recruiters who were in Cebu that time to talk to their players so as not to distract them from the championship match ongoing at that time.

The Magis Eagles faced the UV Baby Lancers in the high school finals of the Cesafi.

“It’s not true that coach Tab recruited them, they were not allowed to talk to scouts during the finals, no negotiations and talks. Ako sila gi ingnan pahumana usa mi sa championship kay importante kaayo ni para ni Jared ug sa uban players, ni respeto ra sad sila,” said the source.

