Job fair at Cebu City Hall offers 50 positions on Jan. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 50 job vacancies are open for interested applicants at the job fair of the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) on Friday, January 5, at Cebu City Hall.

Ma. Suzanne O. Ardosa, the department head II and the manager of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) said that they have decided to hold their regular job fair program at the city hall to also accommodate city government employees who wish to apply for a “new” job.

“Pero dili rapod ni para sa taga city hall employees, para sa tanan ni nga gusto mo apply,” Ardosa told CDN Digital on Thursday, January 4.

The job fair would also provide opportunities for displaced workers who might be affected by the rightsizing of the city government, where approximately 6,000 workers could lose their jobs this year.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama earlier mentioned that workers who will be affected by the staff cutbacks would be provided with employment and livelihood assistance.

Several companies participating in the job fair are offering a range of employment opportunities.

Ney Shell Station is seeking candidates for positions such as administrative officer, automotive mechanic, store clerk, gasoline station pump attendant, and janitor.

Premier Management and Janitorial Solutions Incorporated has openings for English as Second Language teachers, sales staff, and stewards.

Additionally, MCRI Global Corporation is actively recruiting for various roles in the job fair, including a female supervisor, head cashier, aircon technician, AV technician, kitchen staff, bellmen, waiters, and janitors.

Job seekers are encouraged to explore these opportunities at the upcoming event.

According to the DMDP, applicants wishing to attend the job fair must bring the following requirements:

1. Resume/Biodata/Curriculum Vitae with Picture

2. Transcript of Records (College)

3. High School/Senior High School Diploma (For High School and Senior High School)

4. Employment Certification (Optional)

