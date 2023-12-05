Job fair: Over 4,000 overseas jobs await job seekers in Central Visayas on Dec. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Job seekers in Central Visayas will be able to apply for over 4,000 jobs overseas in the upcoming job fair on Friday, December 8.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7), the DMW will spearhead the 2023 Overseas Job Fair at The Atrium, Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City.

Job vacancies

DMW-7 said on Tuesday, December 5, the positions that have the highest number of vacancies are the following:

Nurses;

Teachers;

Accountants

Waiters/waitresses;

Managers;

Technicians;

Electricians;

Painters;

Caregivers;

Welders;

Managerial positions;

Farmers; and

Laborers

Countries offering jobs

Among the countries that offered the positions include Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and other European and Asian countries.

As of press time, there are 10 overseas recruitment agencies that will join in the job fair that will offer a total of 4,362 job vacancies for skilled and professional workers abroad.

The job fair on Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the jobseekers are advised to go to the venue early so they will have enough time to check the vacancies that will best suit their interests and abilities.

In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday, DMW-7 Director, Lawyer Karl Frederick Arriola urged those who want to seek better employment opportunities outside the country “to be wary and stay vigilant of the presence of illegal recruiters.”

“When in doubt, they can always visit the Department of Migrant Workers website and verify the legitimacy of the recruitment agency they are engaging with,” said Arriola.

Pre-employment requirements

Applicants are advised to be ready with the following basic pre-employment requirements and materials:

At least 5 resumes with photo;

Passport;

Ballpen;

Certificate of Employment;

Certificates of Trainings (TESDA NC II);

Professional License issued by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC); and

Proof of Educational Qualification (SHS or College)

Moreover, the said job fair will be conducted in close coordination with Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Lapu-Lapu City, the Department of Manpower Development and Placement Cebu City (DMDP), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA-7), Robinsons Galleria, Cebu Pacific, and United Filipino Global.

“DMW is very much happy to be able to help steer the conduct of the upcoming overseas job fair. We believe that by conducting the event, we can create an opportunity that not only addresses the immediate employment needs of our community but also fosters collaboration and synergy between DMW and all of its stakeholders,” Arriola added.

