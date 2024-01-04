Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. and Shell Pilipinas Corporation strengthen partnership for a World Without Waste

Coca-Cola Beverages, Philippines Inc. (CCBPI)—the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the Philippines—and Shell Pilipinas Corporation further strengthen the collective campaign for a World Without Waste by expanding its number of Shell Select stations as collection points in Manila and Davao.

Through the collaboration and shared contributions of Shell Pilipinas Corporation and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., strides are being made toward achieving a fully circular economy for recyclable PET packaging and for a culture of sustainability led by industry leaders.

Under CCBPI’s Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo program, clear PET plastic bottles of any brand can be efficiently collected for recycling at these designated collection locations. This partnership is in line with Coca-Cola’s global commitment to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle and can that it sells by 2030. It also accords with Shell’s aim to develop a more efficient waste management system, particularly for the disposal of clear PET bottles sold in Shell Select stores, which can be efficiently collected for recycling at these designated collection locations and given new lives within a circular economy.

“The expansion of this sustainability initiative with Shell is another milestone in our unified goal towards creating more accessible collection and recycling infrastructures in the country. Since we started launching our collection hubs in Shell Select outlets in 2021, we have been continuously working on fulfilling our shared responsibility toward a World Without Waste. We are truly grateful for Shell’s invaluable support and we are excited to continue driving even greater impact together,” says Michael Bayani, National Key Accounts Senior Manager of CCBPI.

The Tapon to Ipon initiative has been partnering with key customers, traditional trade outlets, and private and government stakeholders to create collection hubs for recyclable PET plastic bottles.

The Shell Select stores participating in the program are equipped with recycling bins and materials for Information, Education, and Communication (IEC), which raise awareness about the recyclability of clear PET bottles while encouraging the active participation of the community and Shell customers.

“We are really looking forward to scaling up a lot more of the Tapon to Ipon initiative across our network, to further our overall sustainability goals and strengthen our company’s role in the shared responsibility to pursue a circular economy,” says Rolynmae Tomarong, Non-Fuel Retail Manager of Shell Pilipinas Corporation. “We continue to grow Shell’s convenience retail arm, and with this comes a greater responsibility to do good for the environment.”

Tapon to Ipon serves a crucial role in the collection of clear PET plastic bottles for recycling at PETValue Philippines, a joint venture between Coca-Cola and Indorama Ventures, a leading sustainable chemical company. PETValue Philippines operates as the first bottle-to-bottle recycling facility in the Philippines, utilizing state-of-the-art technology to transform post-consumer bottles into new, usable products.

Through the collaboration and shared contributions of Shell Pilipinas Corporation and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., strides are being made toward achieving a fully circular economy for recyclable PET packaging and for a culture of sustainability led by industry leaders.

Shell Pilipinas Corporation and Coca-Cola Beverages, Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) ink partnership to further strengthen the collective campaign for a World Without Waste—(from left to right) Emmanuel Julio Dela Cruz, CCBPI National Key Accounts Group Manager; Marianne Gulfan, Shell HSSE Manager; Michael Bayani, CCBPI National Key Accounts Senior Manager for Home Market; Rolyn Tomarong, Shell Non-Fuel Retail Manager); Rommin Diaz, External Communications and Sustainability Senior Manager; Recca Menchavez, Shell Head of Category Management.

ADVERTORIAL