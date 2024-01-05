Tri-level Interchange in Mandaue aimed at decongesting traffic in key roads 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Traffic congestion along M.C Briones St. and corner of United Nations Avenue in Mandaue City may soon see a solution with the construction of a Tri-level Interchange.

The construction of a Tri-level Interchange along M.C Briones St. and corner of United Nations Avenue in Mandaue City is set to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Congresswoman Emmarie Lolypop Ouano-Dizon has already started talking with the Department of Public Works and Highways about her plan to implement a Tri-Level Interchange project.

She met with DPWH Regional Director Ernesto Gregorio, Asst. Regional Director Danilo Villa, Jr., Cebu 6th District Engineering Office Asst. District Engr. Wilma Campos, and DPWH – 7 Representative Atty. Brando Ray Raya, among others.

“Starting the year with a productive discussion on our efforts to push the tri-level Interchange project at the U.N. Avenue corner M.C. Briones Street, Mandaue City,” Ouano-Dizon posted.

The Mandaue Lone District representative had her House Bill No. 9586 successfully approved by the Lower House in its third and final reading.

The Tri-Level Interchange project is believed to address traffic congestion in the area.

“Ang katumanan sa maong pangandoy magsugod karung tuig 2024,”

Ouano-Dizon said that the P320 million budget for phase 1 of the project is being included in the national 2024 budget.

The congresswoman clarified that phase 1 of the project would be the construction of access roads because traffic is anticipated when the tri-level interchange will be implemented.

She said that the project is seen to solve the traffic congestion in the area, especially since there would be no traffic lights there when the project will be completed.

