Michael Bolton mipahibaw sa iyang brain tumor diagnosis

Mipahibaw ang American singer nga si Michael Bolton nga nadiagnose siya nga dunay brain tumor ug kinahanglan niya ang dinalian nga surgery.

Dugang ni Michael nga kihanglan nga mohunong una siya sa pagperform hangtud nga hingpit na siya nga makarecover.

Niadtong Biyernes, Enero 5, mi-post si Michael sa iyang Instagram aron sa paggreet sa iyang mga fans sa pagsulod sa bag-ong tuig ug aron ipahibaw ang iyang medical condition nga matud pa niya nagkihanglan og dinalian nga attention, mao nga nagpaopera dayon siya sa wala pa ang holidays.

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” matud ni Michael sa iyang IG post.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

Nagpasalamat usab si Michael sa medical team nga miatiman kaniya tungod kay successful ang iyang surgery og nakapauli dayon siya sa iyang panimalay.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” sey pa ni Michael.

Ang award-winning singer aduna untay naka schedule nga tour sa Pebrero, apan sa pagkakaron nagkinahanglan pa siya og dugang panahon sa pagrecover sa iyang surgery.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” matud niya.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but I have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” dugang ni Michael.

Ang “Said I Loved You But I Lied” singer, mipaabot usab sa iyang pasalamat sa iyang mga fans kauban ang pasalig nga padayon siya nga mohatag og updates sa kahimtang sa iyang panglawas.

Matud niya, “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Si Michael naila sa iyang mga hits nga “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “Go the Distance” ug dahghan pa.

