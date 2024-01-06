Plania takes on ex-world champ in Florida 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing’s “Magic” Mike Plania returns to the United States with a scheduled fight on January 31 in Florida.

Plania will take on former world champion Angelo “El Chinito” Leo in a 10-rounder non-title bout at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

To recall, Plania spent the last four months in the Philippines after losing to another American, Elijah Pierce, via a third round knockout in Atlanta City, Georiga.

After his loss to Pierce, Plania took a brief rest and returned inside the ring on December 18 to face fellow Filipino Daniel Nicolas in a six-rounder bout in Paranaque City, Manila.

Plania bounced back convincingly by knocking out Nicolas in the first round to improve his record to 29 wins with 16 knockouts and three defeats.

The General Santos City native, who is a former IBF North American super bantamweight champion, isn’t new in fighting in the United States. In fact, his scheduled bout on January 31 would already be his 10th time to strut his skills in the US.

But time, it is going to be an uphill battle as he takes on Leo who is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super bantamweight champion.

Leo, 29, of New Mexico, USA has a near-perfect record of 22 wins with 10 knokcouts. His only defeat was against Stephen Fulton where he lost his world title in 2021 in Uncasville.

He had only one fight last year against Nicolas Polanco of the Dominican Republic where he won by a ninth round technical knockout.

RELATED STORIES

Mike Plania eyes comeback win on Dec. 18 bout

Plania starts journey to redemption in fight against Geraldo in Gensan

Elijah Pierce KOs Pinoy boxer Mike Plania in 3rd round of Atlanta fight

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP