Sacred Heart School Hijas de Jesus in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parent’s Association holds a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey”. This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. This show is a captivating journey through the heartwarming and show-stopping tunes that have graced some of the most iconic stages and animated films in entertainment history. Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative. From the grandeur of Broadway’s theatrical masterpieces to the magic of fairytale animated adventures, this production is a harmonious fusion of two worlds, leaving spectators spellbound and transported to the realms of imagination.

For a student in this world today, the musical journey can provide an outlet to be creative, to break free and create a diversion from screen time, that can enhance their well-being, mental health and to entertain the people at the same time.

This project was conceptualized during one of the meetings of the Parent’s Association. They noted the need for an extracurricular activity for the students especially after being locked down at home during the pandemic. With two years of online class, these students needed exposure and a distraction from the gadgets. This show is directed by a truly remarkable Creative Director, Mr. Rudy Aviles. He is one of the pillars of Cebu’s theater scene and a well-known local director. His team of choreographers, musical director, musical arranger, graphic designer and light designer will produce an exceptional musical show featuring the talented students of Sacred Heart School- Hijas de Jesus.

A SINGsational Journey offers students an exciting way to jump into the different aspects of theater, learning something new that most of them have never done before. Not only do these students develop musical abilities, they also receive benefits that extend to other areas such as skills in dancing, interacting and feeling of trust in one’s abilities and qualities. This Musical features song from different musical productions fitting to each students’ age groups, delivering an immersive experience like never before.

Preparing a presentation takes extra time, but the exposure can help the students build confidence or boost their self-esteem and feel reward for their hardwork. A SINGsational Journey presents an incredible opportunity to expose students to different aspects in life, not just academic or sports but also performing arts. Further improving the promotion of holistic development in the school.

Sacred Heart School- Hijas de Jesus was once very active in exposing their students to theater arts. The school had Annual Christmas Presentations under the direction of Ms. Gemma Faye Abos. The presentations feature songs from famous musicals like West Side Story, Sound of Music, Annie, Oklahoma, and many more. Moreover, students sang medleys of Beatles, Beegees, and ABBA songs. One remarkable show the school had was the “Flower Drum Song” directed by the late Allan Jayme Rabaya. Casts include the students from Sacred Heart School for Girls and Sacred Heart School for Boys. Some of these are now parents of the students in Sacred Heart Hijas de Jesus.

There was also a play called “Granny Goose Nursery Rhymes and Hansel and Gretel”, under the direction of Ms. Gemma Faye Abos. Fast Forward, to the most recent shows of SHS-HDJ, the school had “Let’s Go to the Movies” in the year 2007 directed by Benjie Diola, “13 Daughters” in the year 2010 still directed by Benjie Diola and “Mulan” in 2017 directed by Mr. Allan Nazareno to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Sacred Heart School Hijas de Jesus as an independent

school.

This January 2024, let the voices of our very own pupils of SHS-HDJ, once again transport you to a musical travelogue this January 13, 2024 and January 14, 2024 at the Henry Sy, Sr. Auditorium, Sacred Heart School- Hijas de Jesus. There will be 2 shows on January 13, Matinee show starts at 3:30PM and Gala show starts at 7:00PM. There will also be 2

shows in January 14, Matinee show starts at 3:30PM and Gala show starts at 7:00PM. Ticket prices are as follows:

Matinee Show: VIP Reserved Seats – 800, Orchestra Seats – 650., Balcony Seats – 400

Gala Show: VIP Reserved Seats – 1000, Orchestra Seats – 800., Balcony Seats – 500

The proceeds of this project will be used to improve some areas in school especially the basketball court to provide the students with a better place to enhance their skills in sports and various activities. The rest will be donated to different charitable institutions affiliated with the Parent’s Association.

It fosters camaraderie and creativity among students and beyond entertainment, A SINGsational Journey brings an important venue for students to express themselves, build lifelong friendships, and develop a love for the arts that can last forever.

