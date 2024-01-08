Pulse Asia: Marcos, Duterte approval ratings bounce back in December

By: Jean Magaluz - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | January 08,2024 - 11:15 AM

BBM SARA

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (L) and Vice President Sara Duterte. | (File photos from MALACAÑANG & MARIANNE BERMUDEZ)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval rating rebounded in December 2023 after experiencing significant declines in September of the same year, according to a recent Pulse Asia survey issued on Monday.

In June 2023, his popularity was at 80 percent, but it fell to 65 percent by September 2023.

Now, the President’s rating increased by 3 points, currently standing at 68 percent.

“The President and the Vice-President both have majority approval scores in every area,” stated Pulse Asia.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s approval rating also rose by one percent after a significant decline in September 2023.

Duterte’s December 2023 approval rating was higher than Marcos at 74 percent.

READ MORE: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte’s approval ratings fall – Pulse Asia

Majority of Filipinos approve, trust Marcos Jr.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: approval rating, Bong Bong Marcos, Pulse Asia, Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.