Pulse Asia: Marcos, Duterte approval ratings bounce back in December

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval rating rebounded in December 2023 after experiencing significant declines in September of the same year, according to a recent Pulse Asia survey issued on Monday.

In June 2023, his popularity was at 80 percent, but it fell to 65 percent by September 2023.

Now, the President’s rating increased by 3 points, currently standing at 68 percent.

“The President and the Vice-President both have majority approval scores in every area,” stated Pulse Asia.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s approval rating also rose by one percent after a significant decline in September 2023.

Duterte’s December 2023 approval rating was higher than Marcos at 74 percent.

Majority of Filipinos approve, trust Marcos Jr.

