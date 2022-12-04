Majority of Filipinos approve, trust Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Most adult Filipinos approve of and trust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., according to a survey of the OCTA Research Group released on Wednesday.

Based on OCTA’s Tugon ng Masa poll, which surveyed 1,200 adult respondents across the country, Marcos Jr. garnered an 86-percent trust rating and a 78-percent performance rating.

According to the survey, which the Office of the Press Secretary shared, only 4 percent expressed distrust in the President, while 5 percent were not satisfied with his performance.

Regarding geographical areas, Marcos Jr.’s trust rating ranged from 82 percent to 92 percent.

The President’s highest trust rating was in Mindanao at 92 percent, while he registered an 82 percent trust rating in the National Capital Region.

The trust ratings of the chief executive among people from different socioeconomic classes varied, ranging from 78 percent to 90 percent.

Marcos got the highest rating from adult Filipinos belonging to Class E, or the “poorest of the poor” registering 90 percent.

His performance ratings, meanwhile, ranged from 74 percent to 85 percent, with the highest performance rating recorded in Mindanao at 85 percent.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte also earned majority trust and approval scores at 86 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

In terms of awareness, 100 percent of adult Filipinos are aware of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, according to the OCTA survey.

OCTA Research conducted its survey from Oct. 23 to 27.

RELATED STORIES

China PM meets Bongbong Marcos, vows cooperation based on respect for int’l law

Palace: Marcos’ Singapore trip for F1 race ‘productive’

Two trips left for Bongbong Marcos and his travel bug