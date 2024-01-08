USC stuns defending champions CIT-U in Cesafi men’s volleyball tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors staged a huge upset against the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball defending champions, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, in their four-set duel last Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

The Warriors outlasted the favored Wildcats in a grueling four-set duel, winning three of four sets with scores of 33-31, 22-25, 25-21, and 25-22.

The victory improved USC’s record to six wins with two defeats, placing them at the No. 4 spot.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters logged their second straight victory over the weekend after blanking Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 3-0, in the other men’s volleyball match.

The victory came a day after UC shocked the heavily favored University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in a five-set battle, with scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, and 15-13.

This time, UC, Season 22’s bronze medalists, easily disposed of the Dragons, with scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-15, logging their eighth win with two defeats to secure the No. 2 spot in the team standings.

On the other hand, UC’s sister team, UCLM Webmasters, beat the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, with scores of 25-21, 28-26, and 25-18.

It was a fitting comeback for UCLM after losing to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last Saturday, with scores of 22-25, 20-25, and 22-25.

The win earned UCLM their fourth win with three defeats, placing them at the No. 7 spot in the team standings.

Also, the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras grabbed a convincing win last Sunday by nipping the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, with scores of 27-25, 25-18, and 25-15.

The Cobras now have a 6-2 (win-loss) slate, securing the No. 5 spot, while UP Cebu absorbed their seventh loss in eight matches, placing them at the No. 9 spot.

