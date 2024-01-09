Police identifies bolo-wielding robber, cohort in viral video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have identified the bolo-wielding suspect, who robbed two women as they were about to open the gate of their boarding house in Purok 6, Barangay Apas, Cebu City at dawn on Monday, January 8.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Tuesday, December 9, that they are currently pursuing the man in the viral video.

A video clip of the robbery was circulated online recently.

In the video, two women can be seen trying to unlock the gate of a boarding house to get inside at around 4:26 a.m.

A man, who was wearing a helmet, approached them and pulled out a bolo from his pocket.

One of the victims managed to run away. The suspect cornered the other and stole P80 cash from her.

Man in the video

According to Rafter, they were already able to identify the man in the video as well as his alleged cohort with the help of witnesses, who saw a motorcycle rider wait for the bolo-wielding man close to the boarding house.

The female victim also positively identified the suspect, who is also from Barangay Apas. She said she saw the man’s face when the robbery happened.

Rafter said the suspect has been arrested at least five times for his alleged involvement in robbery, illegal gambling, and illegal drugs.

Hot pursuit

As of this writing, police are conducting a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect and his alleged cohort.

“We are conducting operation bahin niining tawhana nga nailhan na gyud nato pinaagi usab sa isa ka witness. Ang atong kapulisan sa Station 4, gitabangan usab sa atoang City Intelligence Unit sa pagpangita nining tawhana,” Rafter said.

According to Rafter, the two female victims are now coordinating with the police as they also expressed their determination to file charges against the suspects.

The police for its part, Rafter said, will ensure the arrest of the two suspects so that they will no longer victimize others.

“Sa karong higayona, considering him nga pila na siya kabeses nga nadakpan, so there might be a tendency nga modako pa ni siya. So, dapat gyud nato ni siya patubagon sa ivahang sala nga gibuhat sa atong balaod,” Rafter added.

