Osmeña Blvd will be cleared for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Osmeña Boulevard will be cleared for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan street dancing on Sunday, January 14, as announced by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager.

This measure is being taken to accommodate the participation of 18 LGUs from Cebu in the street dancing competition, which is set to start in front of the Capitol Building on Osmeña Boulevard and proceed down to the Cebu City Sports Center.

According to a Sugbo News report, Engineer Novin Imbong, CBRT project manager, stated that they have agreed to temporarily halt construction operations in the days leading up to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan event.

He further mentioned that efforts will be made to clear the roadway of metallic debris, construction materials, and any other obstacles to ensure an unobstructed and safe path, especially for student-dancers who are considered the most vulnerable participants.

Previously, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia announced that the Abellana Sports Complex or Cebu City Sports Center will be the final venue for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

The governor also mentioned that the province would cover all expenses, from the venue to the meals of the working committee.

She will also allocate a 2-million peso subsidy for every mainland Cebu LGU that will be joining, while island LGUs of Camotes and Bantayan will receive P2.5 million.

In addition to the subsidies, the governor also announced the following prizes: P3 million for the first prize, P2 million for the second, and P1 million for the third. A consolation prize of P500,000 will also be given.

Meanwhile, the governor will dance with the Municipality of Minglanilla in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

Minglanilla, the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023, will be a guest performer at the event.

